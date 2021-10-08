GFA denies contract breach allegations in lawsuit

The Guam Football Association this week denied the allegations in a lawsuit filed by a Singapore company accusing the association of breaching a contract by selling commercial and media rights to another company.

GFA, Guam's top soccer organization, filed its answer in the District Court of Guam on Oct. 4. Represented by attorney Curtis Vandeveld, GFA “generally denies every allegation of the complaint,” the answer stated.

A Singapore company, International Sports Partners PTE. LTD., last month sued GFA in federal court alleging breach of contract and tortious interference with contract. The company is seeking $800,000 in damages, attorney's fees and interest both pre- and post-judgment. The Singapore company is represented by Guam attorney Joseph Razzano.

Sports Partners and GFA signed a contract in August 2019 which gave Sports Partners commercial and media rights, the complaint stated. Sports Partners was to pay GFA $300,000.

Sports Partners stated in its complaint that the pandemic shut down operations. Sports Partners alleged GFA sold the rights to a Guam vs. China game to CFA/CFIDC, a Chinese state-owned enterprise under the control of the China Football Association, and breached the 2019 contract, the complaint stated.

In its answer, GFA contended that Sports Partners “committed breach in the payment terms of the agreement between the parties.”

Sports Partners alleged GFA’s decision to rescind the contract and accept $457,000 from another company is a material breach of the contract, the complaint stated.

GFA, meanwhile, denied this allegation in its answer. GFA asked the court to deny Sports Partners’ claims.