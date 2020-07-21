Guam Football Association donated two Demistifier 2000 sets – isolation and source control systems – to the Guam Memorial Hospital, expanding their services to meet the island community’s medical needs.

GFA has been proactive in helping the hospital expand its services. It purchased 300 isolation gowns April 21 from Pacific Laundry & Textile Rental Service for the hospital and utilized $15,000 in prize money from garnering the 2019 Asian Football Confederation Social Responsibility Aspiring Member Association of the Year award to purchase the Demistifier sets, a total value of close to $19,000.

“We’re so grateful for the generous support from GFA – from the donation of isolation gowns to these Demistifier sets,” said Yvonne Damian, Infection Preventionist/Infection Control Practitioner for GMH.

The donated items allow GMH to continue services, Damian said, adding it also opens up some additional respiratory services that are so greatly needed for the community. Right now, some pulmonology services and respiratory therapy can be very difficult to come by in a safe manner, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic – and these sets will greatly assist.”

She thanked the community and GFA for their continued support.

“The outpouring of support from the community ... is not just helping GMH, but really helping us to help patients in need,” she said.

GFA President Tino San Gil reiterated that the fight against COVID-19 is a collective effort and that GFA stands with the island health professionals.

“We’re still in this collective fight against the COVID-19 virus that continues to affect all of us in the community,” he said. “With more resources for our medical professionals, coupled with cooperation among the community to improve the current situation, we hope to resume the daily activities we may have taken for granted before the pandemic. Particularly for GFA, we hope to resume football leagues and activities soon.”

“Negative pressure systems, such as the Demistifier 2000, helps us to contain any aerosols in a patient who can otherwise cause the spread or transmission through their droplets when they cough, talk, sing, sneeze, or breathe,” Damian said. “Some procedures can actually increase the amount of aerosolized droplets of an infected individual, and this system helps to bring that down to an almost zero level, allowing medical professionals to provide services the patient needs.”

With the two Demistifier sets donated by GFA, GMH now has close to four complete sets.

On Oct. 30, 2019, GFA was recognized as the AFC Social Responsibility Aspiring Member Association of the Year in an awards ceremony at AFC House in Kuala Lumpur. AFC recognized GFA’s social responsibility efforts and awarded GFA with a trophy and $15,000 from the AFC Dream Asia Foundation to continue social responsibility projects in 2020. A little over a month later, GFA garnered the highest continental honor in football for aspiring Asian nations – the AFC Member Association of the Year – at the AFC Annual Awards 2019 ceremony in Hong Kong.

Information was provided in a press release.