In continued support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Guam Football Association donated 300 isolation gowns and two Demistifier sets to Guam Memorial Hospital.

The equipment, a $19,000 gift, made possible by $15,000 in prize money garnered from the 2019 Asian Football Confederation Social Responsibility Aspiring Member Association of the Year award, were, in part, purchased from Pacific Laundry & Textile Rental Service.

The gowns were delivered Apr. 21, and the purchase of the Demistifier sets was finalized on May 7, according to a GFA news release.

“We have been in communication with GMH, and discussed assisting in the purchase of needed items by medical professionals,” said Tino San Gil, GFA president. “We contacted AFC (the Asian Football Confederation) for approval to disburse funds from the award for the purchase of the items for GMH as part of GFA’s social responsibility initiatives."

In addition to the donation, GFA continues to assist local business partners through the pandemic. As part of its partnership with Triple J Auto Group, while the Harmon facility remains closed for football activities, GFA has offered the national training center’s parking lot for Hertz Car Rental’s fleet of vehicles.

On March 16, following the government’s social distancing and stay-at-home mandates, GFA suspended all football leagues and activities, and will work to resume them once restrictions are lifted, GFA stated in the news release.

Ahead of the leagues and international competition restarting, GFA is working with FIFA and AFC on how to properly resume and return to normal.

“We are all in this collective fight against the COVID-19 virus and want to continue helping the community, local business partners, and our members and staff, as much as we can," San Gil said. "We look forward to improvements in the current situation so that we can resume a sense of normalcy."