GFA donates masks, sanitizer to GMH

As part of a community-wide effort to support local medical professionals mitigate effects of the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the Guam Football Association executive committee has donated boxes of N95 masks and hand sanitizer to Guam Memorial Hospital.

“With the recent rise in patients testing positive for coronavirus and limited hospital supplies, the GFA executive committee has decided to donate all of its N95 face masks and 40 bottles of hand sanitizer to Guam Memorial Hospital,” said Tino San Gil, GFA president. “As our doctors fight this virus, we want to help as much as we can, where we can.

“When the shortage of equipment was discussed, this was where we could directly help. We can always replenish our supplies later, but not lost lives.”

The boxes of N95 face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer were originally slated for use by Guam’s national teams scheduled to compete abroad in various international tournaments, San Gil said.

With all football competitions within Asia halted, on Monday, GFA decided to donate the supplies.

The Asian Football Confederation, on March 9, officially postponed FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers scheduled for March and April. The Round-2 qualifiers may be moved to October and November, stated a news release.

The Matao, Guam Men’s National Soccer Team, has three matches remaining: Philippines, China, and Syria.

The executive committee is working to solidify dates, stated the news release.

With Executive Order 2020-05 extended to April 13, and the public health emergency still in effect, the Budweiser Soccer League, Bud Light Women’s Soccer League, Aloha Maid Minetgot Cup Elite Youth League, and the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth Soccer League will remain suspended. Additionally, the opening weekend of the DOCOMO Pacific Soccer Moms’ League and the GFA Women’s Recreational League will also be postponed.

For updates, stakeholders can visit guamfa.com.