When in-person education resumes and students are able to return to classes and competition, strength training will improve for some student-athletes. Courtesy of the Guam Football Association, four high schools have been fitted with brand-new weightlifting platforms.

The 8-by-8-foot hardwood lifting platforms, Legend Fitness 3195s, each valued at $5,000, were donated to Father Duenas Memorial School, John F. Kennedy High School, Okkodo High School, and Simon Sanchez High School.

“GFA President Tino San Gil got ahold of me and asked if I had enough space for a weightlifting platform for the gym, and it was an immediate 'yes,'” said Eladio Manansala, JFK’s athletic director and physical education and health teacher. “We have a lot of space and we can use the donated equipment.

“A lot of the athletes here are into weight training for their respective sports, so we’ll definitely use the donated platform.

“I would like to thank Tino and GFA for this generous donation, this will be a big help for our sports program, and also for all of our students who use the gym.”

Although in-person learning is temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions as Guam remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, the platforms will be welcome additions.

“I am very pleased to know that the platforms will go to good use at the high schools,” San Gil said. “We are looking at all ways we can continue to assist the community, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Particularly, for our island’s schools, we are always open to discuss how to bring the sport of football to students and how we can assist their current football or physical education programs.”

Traditionally, GFA donates training equipment to schools that participate in interscholastic soccer leagues and special events, GFA stated in a news release.