After nearly three months on hiatus, the island’s elite soccer athletes were excited to return to training at the Guam Football Association National Training Center this past week.

Six different groups, along with the Elite Selection youth teams, have been hitting the pitch daily under the watchful eye of coaches and GFA Technical Department staff. The teams currently in training are: U17 Boys; U19/U20 Manhoben; U17 Girls; U20/Masakåda; and Elite Selection Boys and Girls teams.

“I’m really happy to be back training at GFA again,” said Levi Berg, who currently trains with the U17 Boys and the Elite Selection boys team three times a week. “Obviously, it’s a lot different now than it was three months ago. Even though we can’t do all of the things we were able to do during our training sessions before, it’s still great to get out there, getting touches in on a real pitch with coaches to guide us.”

GFA implemented several safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. New entry and exit procedures, frequent hand-washing and noncontact training sessions aimed at conditioning and technique are now part of the norm. Each pitch has also been separated into individual grids assigned one each to a player. All training is noncontact and done within the grid boundaries. Each player is assigned a ball for the duration of the training session.

“The new safety procedures don’t really bother me – it’s just how it is for now and I’m sure it will get back to normal soon,” said Berg, who also plays for Wings FC. “We just have to be patient and focus on working hard. It’s also great to have Coach Pavel, the new high-performance coach. He’s quickly getting us back into shape after such a long break and teaching us new ways to push our bodies. … I’m just happy to play football any way I can.”

“I’ve enjoyed being able to return to training at GFA, it brings normality back at this unusual time,” said Alexander Stenson, captain of the U19 National Team, playing for Manhoben Lalahi and previously with the Bank of Guam Strykers. “I would like to go back to normal drills and training, but I think GFA is taking these new precautions to ensure the safety of the players and staff.”

Several parents also expressed their appreciation after learning about new safety procedures.

“Initially, we were apprehensive about letting all three kids resume training at GFA due to the COVID-19 cases that are still surfacing nearly every day – Guam is not in the clear yet,” said Annie Palomares, who has three children – Jadyn, Jason, and Jerrick – involved in the national program. “However, we were pleased with the safety system GFA have set up to protect the players. … We feel safe and at ease that our children are taken care of."

While the kids have been exercising at home and meeting daily foot challenges set by coach (Sang Hoon) Kim, Palomares acknowledged that it wasn’t the same as receiving “organized training from certified coaches at GFA.”

“We are very pleased with all the policies and safety practices GFA has in place,” said Palomares, whose children also all play for the ASC Trust Islanders. “We are also happy that training resumed to get the kids active and training again. … The training helps restore some normalcy and routine back in the children’s lives. We can’t wait to see them competing on the field once again.”

