GFA expands maintenance compound

The Guam Football Association is continuing to expand, upgrading its National Training Center facility in Harmon. The upgrade includes a dedicated maintenance compound funded by grants from UEFA Assist and AFC, GFA stated in a press release.

“On behalf of GFA, I would like to thank UEFA Assist and AFC for providing a financial grant to aid us in realizing this project, which will create a safer and more enjoyable environment for staff and visitors at the GFA National Training Center,” said Valentino San Gil, GFA president. “Our maintenance crews also now have a dedicated space as they work year-round to keep the facility in top shape. This comes at an ideal time as we are starting to welcome more leagues and training activity at GFA after a yearlong pause due to the pandemic.”

An upgrade from its small storage area, the new maintenance compound includes two storage units – one donated by Matson – and a garage. The grant includes the purchase of a mule vehicle for daily operations.

The old storage area will make way for new bleachers with concrete donated by Smithbridge and labor services provided by Liang Corp.

According to UEFA, the Assist program was launched in 2018 with the objective of sharing experiences and the knowledge of the umbrella organization with member associations outside of Europe.

The construction of the new maintenance compound, as well as the purchase of the new mule for maintenance operations, was part of a grant awarded to GFA under UEFA Assist’s infrastructure pillar.

In addition to funds to construct the maintenance compound, GFA also is working in partnership with UEFA for referee development and operations under its capacity building pillar as part of a second grant. The second grant will focus on three main objectives: the development of referee regulations, a referee national education plan, and a referee national training and development program.

SMART plans have been devised for each objective and a former FIFA referee from Portugal, Vitor Melo Pereira, has been paired with GFA as a mentor for six months. Pereira will assist GFA’s Referees Department in realizing the objectives. Pereira officiated in both the 1998 and the 2002 FIFA World Cup tournaments.