Sakiko Ogura, Guam Women’s National Program technical director and head coach of the Masakåda, Guam Women’s National Team, continues her search for talented athletes and coaches in Guam with an open trial event beginning next week in Talo’fo’fo'.

The Open House Trials Southern Edition begins April 12 with open sessions twice weekly for three weeks at the Talo’fo’fo' baseball field, home of the Guam Shipyard Wolverines. The event comes after Ogura held Open House Trials at the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Harmon in January.

“I want to make sure all women and girls in Guam who want to play at the highest level of football have the opportunity to be seen by national program coaches,” Ogura said. “We held Open House Trials in January and we saw many talented players who are now training in the national program. After visiting some school league matches and speaking with other coaches, the players, and youth clubs, I understand that some players were not able to attend the event in January. We want to build up a larger pool of elite athletes for selection to our national teams for upcoming competitions, as well as help as many athletes in their overall football development. In addition to players, I want to also meet talented coaches for the national program.

“I would like to express my appreciation to the Talo’fo’fo' Mayor’s Office and the Guam Shipyard Wolverines for allowing us to have these open training sessions at their venue. In the future, I would like to have more events like this in other villages in Guam.”

Open training sessions will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Talo’fo’fo'.

Tuesdays will feature open training sessions for players born in 2006 and earlier from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays will feature open training sessions for players born in 2007-2012 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Thursdays also will feature high performance training off the pitch for players born in 2006 or earlier from 6:15-7 p.m.

Interested players must register online via JotForm at https://form.jotform.com/220812692407858

Interested coaches must register online via JotForm at https://form.jotform.com/220820217163849

Selections from the open house trials will be made between May 1-6.

In addition to the open house trials in Talo’fo’fo', Ogura and Women’s National Program coaches will hold training sessions at GFA on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, as well as training matches on Sundays.

For more information about the open house trials in Talo’fo’fo' or for inquiries about Guam Women’s National Program, contact GFA via email at technical@theguamfa.com.

