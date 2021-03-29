Following a weeklong donation drive for Victim Advocates Reaching Out, Guam Football Association and the GFA Women’s Committee presented cases of donated basic necessity items Thursday morning at the GFA National Training Center in Harmon.

The contributed items will be utilized at temporary shelters for families and shared with other community organizations working with VARO.

“On behalf of GFA and the GFA Women’s Committee, I would like to thank VARO for the necessary services they provide the local community and also to our community members for their generosity in donating much-needed supplies to support VARO’s mission,” said Tina Esteves, GFA Executive Committee member and Women’s Committee chairperson. “The donation drive was part of a series of events organized in celebration of women’s football during the month of March, beginning with Asian Football Confederation Women’s Football Day on March 8.

“Kudos to the GFA team for all of its efforts this month, which also featured other events, including a roadside cleanup and bus stop adoption by the Guam U20 Women’s National Team and a health and wellness fair for women.”

From March 15-22, GFA collected new and unopened basic necessity items, including home cleaning products, toiletries, feminine hygiene products and baby/toddler health products, among others, for VARO. In addition to community members making donations at GFA’s drive-thru tent, Mike Wu and Guam Home Center also donated 210 one-gallon bottles of bleach to VARO.

“We definitely would like to thank GFA and the community for putting together the donation drive and contributing items – this generous donation will be used for victim services,” said VARO’s Guen Belandres. “Most families who are in abusive situations have to leave at a moment’s notice and basic necessity items – some things as small as a toothbrush and toothpaste or other items like detergent to do laundry – goes a long way for them in their transition.”

“It’s so heartwarming to see the community come together to donate these much-needed items to benefit families and survivors so they don’t have to worry about bare essentials for each day,” Belandres added.

GFA staff members Ralph Awa, Erlissa Delfin, and Kimberly Sherman coordinated the donation drive with Belandres, Charlenne Quintanilla-Santos, and Latisha Taitague from VARO. Belandres and Taitague represented VARO at GFA on Thursday to accept the donations at the GFA National Training Center in Harmon.

According to its Web site, VARO is a nonprofit volunteer corporation that provides services to victims and families of domestic violence, sexual assault, abuse, violent crime and traumatic events. The organization also provides outreach and education events, among other types of events, in an effort to promote ongoing awareness of the dynamics of violence.

For more information about VARO or to coordinate donations, visit the organization’s website at https://www.varoguam.org/ or call 477-5552.