The Guam Football Association recently held an identification camp at the Chula Vista Elite Training Center in California. The weeklong camp was an opportunity for newly announced head coach Ross Awa and his staff to take a look at some of the stateside-based players eligible to represent Guam at the U20, U23, and senior level.

While some of the players have been to at least one camp before, there were a number of fresh faces that were called in for the first time. These types of opportunities to see the stateside players in person don’t come around too often, and with each of those age groups having tournaments in the near future, starting with the U23s trip to Vietnam in September, the timing of the camp couldn’t have come at a better time.

The camp started off with a basic movement assessment by team physical therapist JP Thompson in order to identify any potential weak points within each player's movement patterns that may raise some potential red flags.

After the assessment, Awa, along with his assistant coaches Chris Malenab and Jeroen Bos, held an initial team meeting in order to communicate the standards and expectations for the group while also identifying what the goals were at both team and individual levels.

Honor, responsibility

At the end of the meeting coach Ross asked Jonah Romero and I, two of the senior players brought into the camp, to speak briefly on what it means to represent Guam at the international level and the responsibility that comes with such an honor.

There were a number of players that Romero and I had both coached at one point, now in the room with us preparing to train with us as teammates. That in itself is a pretty special feeling. Then, consider the fact that there were multiple players in that room who weren’t even born yet when I first made my debut for Guam in 2006. That definitely put an extra special twist on the occasion.

While I continue to play the game because I still absolutely love it and am just as passionate about it now as I was when I was 19, the reality is that my days are numbered.

I work extremely hard to make sure I’m as fit and healthy as possible because that’s the minimum requirement to put on the shirt and represent our island. Prior to this camp, I wasn’t quite sure I could see the day when I would hang up my boots, not because I don’t have a firm grasp on reality, but because I was a bit worried that the next generation of players weren’t ready to carry the torch without a drop in the standard.

After this camp, I can say that I don’t have that worry anymore. The veteran players and I were very happy with what we saw in this young group of players.

The future of Guam football is very bright.

Watching the draw

Camps like this are always the same in the sense that day one always seems like it takes forever to get here but once the last day arrives, it feels like it went by in the blink of an eye.

Five training sessions and two training matches later and we were calling it a wrap. Just before we all said our goodbyes and went our separate ways there was one more special event for us to experience together and that was the official draw for Round 1 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers as well as the 2027 Asian Cup for the Matao.

Four years ago, we drew Bhutan as our opponent in the home and away two-leg playoff. After losing on the road 1-0 we took care of business at home in emphatic fashion, winning 5-0.

Knowing that we would be learning who our opponent would be for this year’s qualifiers is always a big moment, but getting to watch the live draw together was really pretty cool.

This year’s edition of the first round and second rounds had a slight adjustment, with 20 teams being split into two pots based on their latest FIFA rankings.

There were a number of countries we wanted to avoid. Some because of the strength of their teams, others because of the travel. Indonesia, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Myanmar were at the top of that list.

There were a few that we were indifferent about and then there were the handful that we, as a team, were hoping to draw. It didn’t take long after the draw began for us to learn our fate.

We avoided Afghanistan who were picked first out of Pot 1, as they were paired with Mongolia. Next up came the Maldives, a team we had in our World Cup qualifying group from our last campaign, and one of the squads from our indifferent list.

That was followed by Singapore, a foe we have only ever faced once before in 2015. In that match, played in Jelan Besar Stadium, we came away with a 2-2 draw. Singapore was definitely one of the teams we preferred to match up against for a number of reasons, the biggest one being that we feel we can get the necessary results to advance to the second round of the qualifiers.

While we have the utmost respect for any team we play against, getting a bit of luck with these matchups goes a long way toward being successful and, all things considered, we will take all the help we can get.

Knowing our fate for October was a good way to end the camp as it gives everyone that extra bit of motivation to go home with to ensure they give themselves the best opportunity possible to make that 26-man roster.

World Cup reality

In football, there is no greater honor than to represent one’s country and being able to do so in World Cup qualifiers gives it an extra bit of meaning.

As much as I’d love to still be on the Matao the day we actually get into the World Cup tournament, I don’t think Father Time is going to allow me that honor. That being said, I do hope that I can help plant the seed into the minds of our current and future Matao players to understand that can be a reality for them and our island at some point.

It won’t come easy but achieving greatness never does, and to shoot for anything less than that would be a disservice to the shirt and the badge. We’ve beaten India and Turkmenistan in the past and drew with Oman who were the 10th-ranked team in all of Asia at the time.

From what I saw at this identification camp, there will be a few more wins for Guam and the Matao in the near future and beyond.

When the day comes that I’m not able to be on the field fighting for the shirt you can guarantee I’ll be the loudest one in the stands cheering our team on. My goal has always been for there to be 11 players better than me playing for the Matao – because that would show me that we are headed in the right direction.

That day doesn’t look as far off as it once did and I couldn’t be happier. The Matao are well on their way.

The first stop was Chula Vista. Next stop: Singapore.