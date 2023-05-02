Over 500 elementary school student-athletes and their coaches took part in Guam Football Association’s Football 4 Schools Jamboree Saturday at the GFA National Training Center in Harmon.

At the end of the event, Upi Elementary School emerged as the top team in the boys division and St. John’s School finished as the top team in the girls division. Talofofo Elementary School and Adacao Elementary School finished in second place in the boys and girls divisions, respectively.

The day of festival-style matches began with an opening ceremony and parade of colors. Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio and Tina Esteves, GFA vice president, opened the event with welcoming remarks.

Participating schools were Adacao, Agana Heights Elementary School, B.P. Carbullido Elementary School, Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School, C.L. Taitano Elementary School, D.L. Perez Elementary School, Finegayan Elementary School, Guahan Academy Charter School, Harry S. Truman Elementary School, Harvest Christian Academy, iLearn Academy Charter School, Inarajan Elementary School, M.U. Lujan Elementary School, Marcial A. Sablan Elementary School, Merizo Martyrs Memorial School, Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School, P.C. Lujan Elementary School, Capt. H.B. Price Elementary School, St. Anthony Catholic School, St. Francis Catholic School, St. John’s, Talofofo, Upi, and Wettengel Elementary School.

Visiting dignitaries included Tenorio, Speaker Therese Terlaje, and Sens. Chris Barnett, Jesse Lujan and Amanda Shelton.

Prior to the jamboree, each school played in regional friendly matches to gain match experience, which also allowed players to familiarize themselves with GFA.