No more bringing your own chair or standing outside the futsal fence in Harmon, trying to catch a glimpse of your favorite athletes.

Thanks to the addition of a new set of bleachers, island soccer fans are finally going to get the best seats in the house.

The Guam Football Association added a new set of bleachers to the National Training Center’s futsal courts, in preparation for the restart of soccer leagues across the island.

The current downtime thanks to COVID-19 and all that it entails has allowed GFA the opportunity to upgrade the facility, said GFA President Valentino San Gil.

“We’ve been working on making sure the facility is in a better position than when we first suspended the leagues back in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “The new set of bleachers for the futsal courts is the latest project completed at the National Training Center. We will continue to take on other projects to further upgrade the Harmon facility for our athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators.”

The bleachers are thanks in large part to a concrete donation from Smithbridge with labor services coming from Liang Corporation. The concrete was poured in June for the foundation. The bleachers, which feature 12 levels of seating and can accommodate about 250 people, was installed after, stated a press release from the organization.

The futsal courts a key component in training for key positions in the national team. They also allow for small-sided matches and youth league games. Prior to the pandemic, no permanent seating was available to watch events.

The bleachers are part of a larger plan of further upgrades to the Harmon facility, which included new drainage routing for the facility’s lower pitch completed last year and a new Maintenance and Storage Compound completed earlier this year.

Additional projects include the replacement of competition pitch floodlights in the coming months. GFA currently is still accepting bid proposals to replace the facility’s upper pitch flood lights. The bid packet is available on the official GFA website.