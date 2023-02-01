Sundays at the DOCOMO Pacific Soccer Moms League are all about fun, smiles and soccer for over 200 mothers and grandmothers playing for 10 different teams at the Guam Football Association National Training Center, the Guam Football Association said in a press release.

“The league is a lot of fun,” said Davina Alvarez, who has been part of the Docomoms team for over seven seasons. “I love my team and it’s really just all about having fun, playing soccer with other moms. This season, our goal is to continue improving as a team and to be better than we were the previous season, but it always comes back to having fun on the field.”

During Week 2, matches were played Sunday, with the Docomoms taking on the Guam Shipyard Femme Fatale, followed by Dededo SC Strong against Calvo’s SelectCare. The Islanders FC next played against the Wings Momdeshiko, followed by the Queen Cobras against the TuMOMs. The final match of the evening featured the Dededo SC Disasters against the CrusHERS FC.

The league continues Feb. 12 with five matches, GFA said in the release.

The Soccer Moms League is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, thanks to a FIFA grant aimed to increase women’s football participation in Guam. Two years after the first-ever season, the Docomoms were a new team in the spring of 2015 at the peak of the league’s participation with 16 teams. The same year, GFA created a women’s recreational league that featured many of the Soccer Moms League players who elected to move up to a more competitive environment.

Since then, both leagues have played concurrently, with close to 400 women competing in recreational matches on Sundays. The two recreational leagues are in addition to the Premier and Amateur Divisions of the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League. The Premier Division of the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League is Guam’s top league for women’s soccer, GFA said in the release.

In Week 2 of the GFA Women’s Recreational League, Southern Heat played against the Barrigada Crusaders, followed by the Dededo SC Kickers match against Tsunami. The Majestics played against PFC Tune Squad next, followed by the evening’s final match between the Quality Momsters and Tumon Vet.

The GFA Women’s Recreational League also continues Feb. 12. A full schedule of matches for both the DOCOMO Pacific Soccer Moms League and the GFA Women’s Recreational League are online at guamfa.powerupsports.com.