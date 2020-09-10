As Guam remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, Guam Football Association has moved to continue its D Coaching Certificate Course online.

In its first-ever remote instructional module, GFA is bringing electronic education, mirroring traditional classroom and theory sessions to the island’s knowledge-hungry coaches.

“We scheduled coach education courses this month and next month, but based on the current situation in Guam due to the pandemic, we decided to offer an online version instead of canceling September’s course altogether,” said Sang Hoon Kim, GFA technical director and one of the course instructors. “Many players are very anxious to get back onto the pitch to play once the situation gets better, and we want to make sure all coaches are prepared for this return to the sport.”

Participants must register for the online course by 6 p.m. Sept. 10 through GFA’s web site at https://guamfa.com/education/coaches/courses/

There is no registration fee for the course.

Once registered, participants will receive a workbook through email by Sept. 11, and will need to submit completed work by noon, Sept. 28, also via email.

In order to fully earn the certificate, during a future in-person course, participants who have submitted their workbooks will next need to complete technical sessions once the island returns to at least PCOR-2.

Though it is seemingly a quiet time for club players in GFA’s temporarily suspended leagues, coaches can stay in the game and level up, even as the island remains locked down.

“I don’t think there is a quiet time for coaches on this island,” said Dominic Gadia, who recently returned to GFA as the elite player development officer and a coach education instructor. “I say that because I know how much these coaches sacrifice just attending their respective coaching duties (and) I know very well the additional times they set aside for coaching courses isn’t easy.

“Any time they have to devote to coaching courses is the best time. In regards to preparing for upcoming leagues and tournaments, I believe coaches should also take this time to train themselves in their abilities to demonstrate football techniques.”

In my experience, in coaching courses in Guam, I’ve seen that many coaches do not have the ability to demonstrate basic football techniques properly, he added.

“In youth football, the details of technique need to be taught and the best way to teach youth players is to show them exactly how things should be done,” he said. “If coaches don’t have active teams or players to coach at the moment, I urge them to work on individual technique as a coach.”

In addition to the continuation of coach education courses, the GFA Technical Department has begun releasing football technique videos through its social media platforms to aid both coaches and players in practicing at home.

Kim and Gadia, as well as GFA assistant technical director Ross Awa, have engaged in previously-filmed sessions, demonstrating various basic football techniques with players from elite selection teams. The first instructional video, demonstrating techniques for dribbling, was released last week, with new videos to be released throughout the monthr.

Videos are uploaded to an IGTV series called “Soccer Skills” on GFA’s official Instagram account @GuamFootball and also to a playlist called “Guam FA Soccer Skills” on GFA’s official YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/guamfootball.

For more information about coach education, visit the GFA Web site at https://guamfa.com or email technical@theguamfa.com.