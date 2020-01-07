Sang Hoon Kim was officially appointed as the technical director for the women’s national program and coach the Masakåda, following approval from FIFA and AFC’s respective Technical Divisions, according to a press release from the Guam Football Association.

“On behalf of GFA, I would like to warmly welcome back Coach Kim to Guam and to Guam’s football family,” said Tino San Gil, GFA President. “As he is familiar with Guam’s football landscape and its development over the years, as well as evolving trends in the international game at the professional club and national levels, GFA fully supports Coach Kim.”

No stranger to Guam, Kim has worked on and off with GFA including three years from 2006-2009 and from 2014-2015. He comes with a list of credentials, including an AFC Professional Coaching Diploma, the highest international coaching certification in Asia.

Most recently, Kim was head coach of Mokpo City FC in Korea Republic, after assistant coaching stints in the Chinese Super League and the K-League. During his time with FC Ulsan Hyundai, the team captured the coveted AFC Champions League title in 2012. As a player, he was called up to represent Korea Republic for the 1996 Summer Olympics in the United States, as well as qualification rounds for the FIFA World Cup France 1998. He also played professionally for FC Seongnam Ilhwa, FC Pohang Steelers, and FC Ulsan Hyundai in the K-League.

From 2006 to 2009, Kim was head coach of the Guam Women’s National Team, as well as Guam’s youth national teams. He returned in 2014 as the assistant technical director, while also overseeing the women’s national program as head coach of the Masakåda.

“Guam is like my second hometown and I am especially attached to GFA since it was the place I had started my coaching career,” Kim said. “I am very excited and expectant of upcoming events at GFA.”

Kim said his previous tours with the island were spent on training and player development. He fully expects that scope of work to broaden as he moves the team in a forward direction in international play.

The changes are expected from the youth level up to the national level, Kim said. Besides a focus on improving the island’s performance in international competition, Kim said he is developing a youth program that hopes to improve coaching at the younger levels and rebuild the women’s soccer programs.

“These plans will attempt to also bring local families together through the sport – please support and look forward to the new changes at GFA,” Kim said.

In 2014, Kim led the Masakåda to qualification for the semifinal round of the EAFF East Asian Cup Championship women’s competition for the first time since the regional tournament changed its format after the 2010 edition. In that year, Guam recorded its largest victories in the tournament, defeating Macau 11-0 and the Northern Mariana Islands 7-0. The Masakåda again qualified in 2016; however, in 2018 the team lost its Round 1 winner spot to Mongolia. The Masakåda have not played a FIFA international “A” match since September 2018. The EAFF East Asian Championship was the precursor to the region’s current flagship tournament, the EAFF E-1 Football Championship.

Kim replaces Australia’s Belinda Wilson as GFA’s Technical Director and Women’s National Team Head Coach. Wilson had vacated the two roles at GFA in April 2019 to pursue a women’s football consultant position with FIFA.

