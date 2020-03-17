Taking its cue from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her mandate, the Guam Football Association will be suspending all sports activities at the facilities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, including National Program training.

“We are closely monitoring the current pandemic situation and heeding to all directives from the government,” said Tino San Gil, GFA President.

San Gil reiterated that the measures are needed with safety in mind.

“We also are working closely with FIFA and AFC for rescheduling of international football events," he said. "All these preventative measures are being made in an effort to keep all of our football athletes, coaches, administrators, volunteers, and their families as safe as possible.”

The indefinite suspension covers ongoing leagues including the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth League, Aloha Maid Minetgot Cup Elite Youth League, Bud Light Women’s Soccer League, and the Budweiser Soccer League. This month’s opening weekend for the Docomo Pacific Soccer Moms League and the GFA Women’s Recreational League may be revised. The GFA Competitions Department will make an announcement once league matches are resumed.

Also suspended are Guam National Program training sessions, including Elite Selection training, as well as usage of the GFA facility.

New dates for Guam’s March matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers of the Asian Zone Round 2 will be announced at a later date once finalized with FIFA and AFC following discussions with the Philippines Football Federation and the Chinese Football Association. The Matao, Guam men's national team, was originally slated to play against the Philippines on Mach 26 in Manila and against China P.R. in Thailand on March 31. Possible venue changes also may be made for the matches.

Additionally, GFA will shorten its office operational hours during the sports activity suspension. The office will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and closed on weekends.