Guam Football Association President Valentino San Gil became the newest Asian Football Confederation Executive Committee member, joining 27 others as one of five co-opted members, following official confirmation Sept. 16 by the AFC Executive Committee, GFA announced in a press release.

San Gil is the co-opted member representing the East Asian Football Federation. The EAFF nominated San Gil for the AFC seat in 2019.

“I’m very honored to be part of the AFC Executive Committee and look forward to working directly with my colleagues from other member associations to contribute to the continued success of football in Asia,” San Gil said. “The decisions made by the AFC Executive Committee continue to shape the football landscape in the world’s most populated continent, as well as one of the most diverse regions in the world. With the challenges we’ve all faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become increasingly vital to the sport that we continue to collectively make sound decisions to benefit all stakeholders, while keeping health and safety, as well as integrity, at the forefront.

“Asia will be hosting the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as well as jointly hosting the next FIFA Women’s World Cup with the Oceania Football Confederation in Australia and New Zealand. This is an incredibly exciting time for Asian football,” San Gil added.

The AFC Executive Committee is “responsible for implementing AFC Statutes and decisions of the AFC Congress, … all decisions made by AFC Standing Committees must also be ratified by the Executive Committee,” AFC stated on its website.

In official correspondence from AFC to San Gil, AFC General Secretary Dato’ Windsor John stated, “We are certain that with your insight and vision, you will make valuable contributions for the development of our beautiful game in Asia. Congratulations and I look forward to meeting you at the upcoming AFC Executive Committee meeting scheduled to be held in November 2021.”

The AFC Executive Committee is led by AFC President and FIFA Senior Vice President HE Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, as well as AFC Vice Presidents Mehdi Taj, Ganbaatar Amgalanbaatar, Zaw Zaw, Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat, Saoud A. Aziz M A Al-Mohannadi and FIFA Council Members HE Du Zhaocai, Praful Patel, Kohzo Tashima, Mariano V. Araneta, Jr., and Mahfuza Akhter Kiron.

Executive Committee Members are Chris Nikou, Dasho Ugen Tsechup, Han Un Gyong, Fok Kai Shan Eric, Abed-Alkhaliq Masoud Ahmed, Kanya Keomany, Hachem Haidar, Datuk Haji Hamidin Bin Haji Mohd Amin, Salem Said Salem Al Wahaibi, Susan Shalabi Molano, Dr. Tran Quoc Tran, and Dr. Hamid Mohammed Ali-Al-Shaibani.

AFC Executive Committee Co-Opted Members are Valentino San Gil from East Asian Football Federation, Kanatbek Mamatov from the Central Asian Football Association, Khalid Awad A Althebity from the West Asian Football Federation, Anura De Silva from the South Asian Football Federation, and Pol. Gen. Somyot Poompanmoung from the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) Football Federation.

San Gil’s term on the AFC Executive Committee runs through 2023.