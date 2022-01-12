The Guam Football Association took definitive steps towards its goals and overall mission for the sport during the 2022 GFA Committee Induction held Saturday at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.

During the induction, GFA President Valentino San Gil and General Secretary Joe Cepeda officially ratified its Internal Organization Regulations, an official document that outlines the structure and duties of the various GFA committees to ensure uniformity and that all groups are working towards the same goal.

“Signing the GFA Internal Organization Regulations into immediate effect is a crucial step in professionalizing GFA’s operations through the support of the organization’s Standing and Ad-Hoc committees,” said Cepeda, GFA general secretary. “The GFA Standing and Ad-Hoc Committees play a large role in shaping GFA’s operations and policies, with committee members – over 50 individuals in seven different Standing Committees – working collectively on a volunteer basis to steer football in Guam to success locally and internationally. On behalf of GFA, I sincerely thank the committee members for their support and passion for football in Guam and dedicating their time to elevate Guam’s football status in the local community and around the world.”

The main objective of the GFA Internal Organization Regulations is “to complement the GFA Statues with regard to the organization of GFA.”

It regulates three areas: the duties, powers, and responsibilities of the GFA bodies and members of GFA bodies (with the exception of the GFA Congress); the duties, powers, and responsibilities of the GFA President, GFA General Secretary, and the GFA General Secretariat; and the establishment of authorizations to represent GFA legally and limits of financial authority.

The induction event also recognized members selected and accepted into the seven standing committees:

• Finance and Risk: George Lai (chairperson), Craig Wade (deputy chairperson), Kazu Shintani, Jean Cepeda, Benson Au-Yeung, Thomas Poole, James Okuhama and Eun Sung Jang (committee secretary);

• Competition: Gian Tenorio (chairperson), Craig Wade (deputy chairperson), Jason Cunliffe, Anjelica Perez, Nathan Sablan and Samuel San Gil and Ashley Besagar (committee secretaries);

• Technical and Development: Fred Alig II (chairperson), Gian Tenorio (deputy chairperson), Jean Diras, Pete Toves, Sang Hoon Kim, Sakiko Ogura, Ross Awa and Dominic Gadia;

• Referee: Joe Roberto (chairperson), Tina Esteves (deputy chairperson), Rhoda Bamba, Eladio Manansala, James Oh, and George Stewart (committee secretary);

• Women’s Football: Tina Esteves (chairperson), Fred Alig II (deputy chairperson), Anjelica Perez, Kelley Barnhart, Sakiko Ogura and Kimberly Sherman (committee secretary);

• Grassroots and Social Responsibility: Duane Pahl (chairperson), George Lai (deputy chairperson), Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera, Brett Maluwelmeng, Aileen Artero, Camilo Lorenzo, Tammy Benavente and Samuel San Gil (committee secretary); and

• Futsal and Beach Soccer: Fred Alig II (chairperson), Gian Tenorio (deputy chairperson), C.Y. Leung, Andrew Gimenez, Jerick Cruz and Ross Awa (committee secretary).

In addition to standing committees, GFA also established six short-term ad-hoc committees: Club Transition, Strategic Plan, Organizational Restructure, Child Safeguarding, Property and Infrastructure, and Governance and Compliance.

