Following approval of the organization’s application by the AFC Grassroots Panel, Guam Football Association elevated its Asian Football Confederation Grassroots Charter membership to silver.

Guam joins a handful of other countries already at the silver level, including China, PR, Jordan, Philippines, Singapore, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The next – and highest – level is gold. Countries that have achieved Gold status are Australia, Japan, and Korea Republic.

Earlier this week, GFA, signed the AFC Declaration of Recognition of Grassroots Charter silver membership. The declaration “accords the Guam Football Association the right to promote its Grassroots events and activities with the support and recognition of the AFC in accordance with the applicable terms of the AFC Grassroots Charter,” stated the charter.

“On behalf of Guam Football Association, I’m very honored to receive the news that Guam is among many of the top countries in Asia earning silver membership status as an AFC Grassroots Charter member,” said Valentino San Gil, GFA president. “Achieving bronze membership status in AFC’s Grassroots Charter in 2018 was an accomplishment in itself, but it also fueled the drive by GFA Executives and staff to do even more for our community. This latest recognition is testament to our commitment to deliver opportunities for the local community to further increase participation in the sport and for overall development of our growing list of athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and staff.”

While Bronze membership emphasizes participation, silver membership focuses on an increased level of quality. Gold-level members set the benchmark for grassroots development, the AFC website states.

On its way to achieving its latest honor, GFA partnered with Special Olympics Guam to develop Unified Soccer, a program that pairs able-bodied individuals with those with intellectual and physical disabilities. GFA, through its commitment to the community, also established the Sensory Enrichment through Football Development Program. Through SEP, GFA has established annual youth tournaments to provide more opportunities for participation and development in leagues such as the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth Soccer League - a twice-yearly event for the island’s youth.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic suspended most of these programs in 2020, GFA has been working to restart existing programs, while introducing new programs.

Existing programs are not only limited to youth events, but include recreational events for women such as the Docomo Pacific Soccer Moms League and the GFA Women’s Recreational League, as well as the Masters Division of the Budweiser Soccer League.

New programs will include working directly with Guam’s elementary schools to introduce football either in its curriculum or as an after-school activity, among others. GFA also engages in many social responsibility activities to use football or resources from GFA for community development.

In January, GFA inducted its newest committee members, including the Grassroots and Social Responsibility Committee. Duane Pahl and George Lai are the committee’s chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively. Members are Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera, Brett Maluwelmeng, Aileen Artero, Camilo Lorenzo, Tammy Benavente and committee secretary Samuel San Gil.

Currently, GFA is working to officially complete GFA’s Child Protection Policy and Guidelines for Safeguarding by the end of summer. As part of the charter requirements, GFA will be sending to AFC updates to its Grassroots Plan, as well as the progress of women’s football development and PowerUp Connect, GFA’s online registration system, by the first part of 2023.