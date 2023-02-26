The return of Guam Football Association’s Football 4 Schools program will feature a familiar face to deliver an anti-bullying message to Guam’s schools: Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man, according to a press release from GFA.

“Witnessing the popularity of the Football 4 Schools program put on last year, we wanted to further expand the program to feature more schools and also to further emphasize the importance of social and mental health in addition to the program’s athletic component,” said Joe Cepeda, GFA general secretary. “This school year, in partnership with Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Stay Safe GU, Guam Department of Education, Guam Police Department, and Guam Airport Police, we will be visiting 24 participating elementary schools in the Football 4 Schools program with Spider-Man to present a strong ‘Say No to Bullying’ message.”

Spider-Man will be arriving March 2 and will begin school visits March 3. In addition to school visits, Spider-Man will be making public appearances at the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth Soccer League on March 4 and as part of the Dededo community's “Say No to Bullying” presentation organized by the Dededo Mayor’s Office on March 6 at the GFA National Training Center.

Although Spider-Man’s visit will conclude March 10, GFA’s Football 4 Schools program will continue through the month with school training sessions by GFA coaches and regional competitions at GFA. The program includes six regional competitions, with the first set for March 8 and the final scheduled for March 23. A set of four schools will be visiting GFA on each regional competition day and will play in matches against each other to apply skills from training sessions and to prepare for the program’s jamboree on April 29.

Participating schools also received football equipment donations from GFA to assist with their respective sports programs.

The 24 participating schools are:

• Adacao Elementary School.

• Agana Heights Elementary School.

• Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School.

• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School.

• Capt. H.B. Price Elementary School.

• C.L. Taitano Elementary School.

• D.L. Perez Elementary School.

• Finegayan Elementary School.

• Guahan Academy Charter School.

• Harry S. Truman Elementary School.

• Harvest Christian Academy.

• iLearn Academy Charter School.

• Inarajan Elementary School.

• Marcial A. Sablan Elementary School.

• Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School.

• Merizo Martyrs Memorial School.

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School.

• Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School.

• P.C. Lujan Elementary School.

• St. Francis Catholic School.

• St. John’s School.

• Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School.

• Upi Elementary School.

• Wettengel Elementary School.

Each participating school will feature one boys team and one girls team for a total of 48 teams in the April 29 festival. In last year’s Football 4 Schools event, 16 schools took part for a total of 32 teams in the jamboree.