The Guam U14 Boys National Team got a strong turnout during its three-day tryout session with coaches selecting 23 active and six reserve athletes for the young squad.

More than 50 athletes registered for the selection event, taking part in several key skill stations and small-sided games Feb. 4 to 6 at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

Coaches Sang Hoon Kim, Dominic Gadia, Jason Cunliffe, James Okuhama, Pavel Gubenko, Julius Campos, Ralph Awa, and Noah Bamba assessed each player’s performance and contributed to the selection process.

Kim, the GFA technical director for the men’s program and the Matao said the selection process was a success with players putting their best foot forward during the event.

“It was a difficult decision for some places on the team, with several players noted as putting in their best efforts to impress coaches at the tryout sessions,” Kim said. “I want to thank all the players who came to the tryout sessions to showcase their skills and knowledge of the sport, as well as their parents who attended the Open House meeting and supported their sons.”

The 23 selected players includes three goalkeepers: Mason Kenji Becker, Jaydence Calara, and Liam Ralph. Field players are Race Baden, Peter Roy-Jose Barcinas, Gavin Benavente, Nikko Byerly, Gage Cruz, Landen Cruz, Zico Denight, Juan Carlos Garcia, Trey Jacot, Leonard Kaae, Gavin Chase Manibusan, Chima Mbakwem, Jr., Landon Ogo, Malcom Ogo, Stephen Rioja, Cole Sablan, Trystan Santos, Jorju Sato, Henry Taitano, and Enzio Walker. The six reserve players are Eli Brown, Marciano Denight, Cooper Flood, Haruki Okamoto, Henry Rudolph, and Elijah Serineo.

Players selected will be training three times per week at GFA beginning this week. Monday’s session will include a players meeting with coaches.

The U14 Boys National Team is part of the GFA Men’s Program, which also includes the U17 Boys National Team, U20 Men’s National Team, and the Matao. Later this year, Guam will be competing at the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 Uzbekistan Qualifiers in September and the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 Bahrain Qualifiers in October.

(Daily Post Staff)