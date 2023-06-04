Over $10,000 from seven different scholarships are available for 2023 high school graduates in Guam and current college students through the Guam Football Association thanks to donations from the island’s soccer community.

“Especially for our young athletes, we’ve always emphasized a more holistic approach to overall development through football and have sought out ways to help in their success both on and off the field,” said Joe Cepeda, Guam Football Association general secretary. “In 2022, we developed the GFA AHEAD (Acceptance for Higher Education Admission and Development) program, aimed at assisting our athletes making the transition from high school to college. As part of the program, we partnered with various members of the local soccer community, who all have generously provided these scholarship funds to help recipients reduce costs associated with higher education. We invite all 2023 high school graduates and current college students from Guam who have a passion for football to apply for one or more of the available scholarships.”

The seven scholarships available are:

• Shirley Lai Memorial Scholarship Fund, in partnership with the family of the late Shirley Lai of Shirley’s Coffee Shops. Up to $4,000 is available for two male and two female recipients.

• Teddy “Ted” Cipollone Memorial Scholarship Fund, in partnership with the family of the late Teddy “Ted” Cipollone, one of the first to compete for Guam as part of the Guam men’s national team. Up to $3,000 is available for two male and two female recipients.

• Grace Martinez Memorial Scholarship Fund, in partnership with the family of the late Grace Martinez, former GFA women’s football development officer and former administrator of the GFA Women’s Committee. One female recipient will be awarded $1,000.

• GFA Grassroots Scholarship Fund, in partnership with the family of the late Shirley Lai of Shirley’s Coffee Shops. Up to $1,000 is available for one male and one female recipient.

• A4G Scholarship Fund, in partnership with the family of Leon and Rhoda Bamba particularly for current youth referees. Up to $500 is available for one male and one female recipient.

• Coach Lester Layco Memorial Scholarship Fund, in partnership with the Islanders FC particularly for student-athletes who have played for the Islanders FC for at least two years. Up to $500 is available for one male and one female recipient.

• Ashenafi Lom Foundation Scholarship Fund, in partnership with Wings FC. Up to $500 is available for one male and one female recipient.

To apply for one or more of the scholarships, interested candidates can find the application form and selection criteria at guamfa.com/gfa-programs/scholarships/.

Each scholarship has various criteria for selection and award amounts vary per recipient. More information about each scholarship is available on the website.

The due date for scholarship applications is July 31. Recipients will be notified of the award granted and the disbursement of funds by Aug. 15.

For additional inquiries about the available scholarships or to make a donation for additional scholarship opportunities, email scholarships@theguamfa.com.