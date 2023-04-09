Hundreds, possibly more than a thousand, kids came out to the Guam Football Association facility in Harmon on Saturday for the spring season jamboree. The children, along with their families and friends, were out in droves to celebrate another successful season.

Like everyone else in the world, Guam's football community was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but things are starting to improve in more ways than one, and this jamboree is a celebration of that upswing.

The GFA leadership recently installed new LED lights on the lower pitch to help with electricity costs, but also to bring the lighting up to FIFA international match standards for FIFA and AFC matches Guam might host. While the installation was delayed due to someone stealing some of the lights that were stored on the property, the job was still able to be completed to the benefit of local players.

With the lights in place, GFA was able to then move forward with their plan to replace the turf on the same pitch, as it had been installed already a number of years, and many games, it was first put in place.

Upcoming matches

Two experts from Holland were flown out to properly lead the installation of the next generation turf and the job was done, with the help of Dom San Gil and his team, in record time.

The pitch looks immaculate, a clear indication of the quality job from the team that was out there over the last few weeks getting it ready as the U17 girls national team will be hosting the Philippines and Lebanon in the U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers later this month.

The matches will be played on April 22, 24 and 26, with all kickoffs scheduled for 7 p.m. Guam's girls will play April 22 and 24. Local families looking to support Guam's girls during the qualifiers can purchase tickets, which are $5 for adults and $3 for children.

GFA leadership, as part of their recent four-year strategic plan, is also working to empower and develop their local clubs and that process is well underway. Clubs have been tasked with creating their own club development plans under the guidance of FIFA consultant Geoff Wilson and while it has been something new for most, if not all, of the clubs, the players will be the ones who will benefit from the implementation of the development plans.

Clubs are taking more initiative to improve their fundraising and coaching development in an attempt to help improve Guam football across the board. With GFA’s current projects to build three more training facilities in Chalan Pago, Hågat, and Talo'fo'fo', the increase in fields will give the clubs more options to host their practices which will dovetail nicely with their new development plans.

Guam’s footballers are ready to continue to take their games to the next level and GFA is working to do its part to assist the players with their respective goals. Whether it be making their high school team, representing their island in international tournaments, earning a college scholarship, or playing professionally, our players deserve the chance to chase their dreams. These club development plans, and the new four-year strategic plan in its entirety, will go a long way in helping them do just that.

The better the players get at a younger age, the more qualified coaches they will need to help them reach their goals. GFA is working on offering more coaching courses in the near future and the football community hopes more coaches will take the opportunity to attend these courses to improve their craft.

At the end of the day, a rising tide lifts all boats, and the island can show the world what Guam is truly capable of if everyone does their part to improve the football community.

This year's jamboree is a great showcase of not only where we’ve come from, but also where we are going.

See you there!