GFA steadfast in improving lives, donates rubber mats to Yigo Mayor's Office

Whether donating workout platforms to schools, personal protective equipment to those on the front lines battling the coronavirus pandemic, or lending space to car rental companies who have fallen on hard times, Guam Football Association has once again showed what it means to be one of the kindest and most philanthropic community partners.

Recently, GFA donated sets of outdoor rubber mats to the Yigo Mayor’s Office for use at the village’s sports facilities and outdoor events, GFA stated in a press release.

To some, outdoor mats may not seem like much, but when the real possibility of turning an ankle or being forced to stand in mud and 6-inch-deep water is afoot, they are a godsend. So, when the Yigo Mayor’s office reached out to GFA for assistance, the soccer stronghold answered the call.

“I would like to thank (GFA President) Mr. Tino San Gil and Guam Football Association for this donation,” said Yigo Mayor-elect Anthony Sanchez, who is currently the vice mayor of the northern village. “Most of the mats will be used at our village’s softball field – after it rains, some areas get wet and slippery and these mats will help ensure a safer environment for kids and teams on the field. Also, we’ll be using them during functions, like some here at the Yigo gym, in areas where we have a lot of ponding of the water.”

It pays to pay attention

One day, while walking around the grounds at the Guam Sports Complex in Harmon, which Sanchez and his wife often do to remain healthy and keep their bodies strong in the fight against COVID-19, Sanchez noticed a cache of unused mats. After finishing his constitutional, the soon-to-be mayor contacted GFA.

After a few days had passed since calling GFA, Sanchez’s focus turned toward other things and he placed the mats in the not-so-far-back recesses of his mind. But before too much time had passed, the phone rang and GFA was on the other end to share the good news. The mats, as many as he could carry, were available for pickup.

Upon receiving the mats, Sanchez quickly realized that he had taken too many - much more than the office needed. Instead of storing the mats for a rainy day, the Yigo Mayor's Office shared the wealth.

“There were so many mats that GFA was able to donate to us, so I reached out to the Barrigada Mayor’s Office (to see) if they’d also like some mats to utilize at their village park and playground,” Sanchez said. “Other mat pieces, that were different sizes, we also gave out to some village residents who needed them for their driveways that get muddied, and also for our Mayor’s Office and Senior Center, too.”

San Gil said that during this pandemic, "we continue to assist our local community in any way we can.

“When the Yigo vice mayor reached out to us requesting for any extra mats we could donate, we, of course, wanted to assist,” he added. “We also spoke about collaborating on future events and activities in Yigo, when we’re able to resume them.”