The Guam Football Association Executive Committee recently approved the appointment of Joe Cepeda as the organization’s new general secretary effective January 2022.

Cepeda, who has been involved with the sport at all levels from a coach at the grassroots to GFA vice president, commended the organization as one of the top on island.

“I look forward to working directly with the team at GFA, as well as with all other football stakeholders in my new role as General Secretary and assisting to usher in GFA’s next phases of development in all aspects of the sport,” Cepeda said. “I appreciate the confidence that GFA President, Valentino San Gil, and the GFA Executive Committee have in me in this new capacity.”

Under the statute, the general secretary serves as the chief execute officer of the GFA General Secretariat. Duties include implementing decisions passed by the GFA Congress and Executive Committee in compliance with the GFA President’s directives, managing and keeping the accounts of the GFA, managing the administration of the GFA General Secretariat, and appointing and disciplining all staff of the General Secretariat, among other duties.

The new year brings about movement on the organizations three other properties.

The Chalan Pago property, which is adjacent to Chalan Pago-Ordot Elementary School, will feature two full-size soccer fields when completed. Additionally, GFA will be completing its new Strategic Plan for the next four years.

“Joe has been involved in the sport for over two decades in different capacities with member clubs, as well as with GFA and understands the role GFA plays in the local community and also its position in world football with FIFA, AFC, and EAFF,” said Valentino San Gil, GFA President. “As with all other sports organizations worldwide, we are in a unique position, building back from a temporary pause due to the COVID19 pandemic. I have full confidence that GFA will meet and overcome all upcoming challenges with Joe at the helm of the GFA team. His local and international experience in football governance and effective management will be key to the organization in the years moving forward.”

Cepeda, who recently was re-elected as the organization’s Junior Vice President in October this year, will vacate his executive position to take over his new post. Cepeda replaces Marvin “Ike” Iseke who had served the organization in the General Secretary capacity from 2019. An election for the vacant Junior Vice President position will be held at GFA’s next Ordinary Congress, tentatively scheduled for October 2022.

Cepeda has more 20 years working in different football capacities, beginning as a U6 and U8 coach with Community First/Days Inn Dededo Soccer Club, and later forming the ASC Trust Islanders FC in 2007, currently one of Guam’s largest soccer clubs.

Cepeda has been part of GFA’s Executive Committee since 2005 and has served in several standing committees, including Disciplinary, Women’s, Youth, Marketing, and most recently as Chairperson of the GFA Technical Committee.

Internationally, Cepeda has been part of East Asian Football Federation’s Competition Committee since 2010.

