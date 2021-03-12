GFA to celebrate women, girls with scavenger hunt, other events

Throughout the month of March, the Guam Football Association is all about giving back to the island. For the remainder of the month, GFA will host several community activities, the association stated in a press release.

Planned activities include: a scavenger-hunt-type game that ties in with Mes CHamoru, a women’s health and wellness seminar, a community donation drive and a soccer skills challenge.

“In previous years, the month of March was full of activity for women and girls at GFA with the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League, Docomo Pacific Soccer Moms League, the GFA Recreational League and interscholastic tournaments – the Sugar and Spice Middle School Girls Festival and Soccer Madness, the Girls High School Preseason Tournament,” said Kimberly Sherman, GFA women’s football development officer. “This year, due to pandemic-related restrictions, we are not able to put together the same lineup of leagues and tournaments, but instead have come up with other activities for the community we hope to continue to incorporate annually.

“I’ve personally benefited from the opportunities GFA provides for women – I’ve been called up to the Women’s National Team for previous tournaments, I continue to play in the women’s league, I’ve earned international coaching certificates and coached youth teams, and now, as the GFA women’s football development officer, I have an opportunity to work together with the team at GFA directly to create even more opportunities for women and girls in the sport.

“Although we’re specifically highlighting women’s football during the month of March, we’re fortunate in Guam that women’s football is really year-round.”

The scavenger hunt, known as the Island Soccer Hunt, is a scavenger-hunt-inspired game combined with a football element. Various locations on Guam have been preselected and a clue identifying these locations, along with a related football activity, will be published on Fridays in March. Registered participants will need to solve the clue, go to the location and film themselves partaking in the football activity at the designated location, wearing a GFA-provided AFC Women’s Football Day T-shirt. Participants will then upload video clips via WhatsApp to GFA at 687-4180.

All are welcome to play the monthlong game and have a chance to win weekly prizes and one grand prize for those who complete all seven clues. Registration is ongoing by clicking on the contest’s web banner on the home page of https://guamfa.com. While there is no fee to play, participants younger than 18 must have permission from a parent or guardian.

On Monday, GFA will be coordinating a donation drive for new, prepackaged sundries, household cleaning products, and PPE to benefit Victim Advocates Reaching Out for use at its shelters. Donations will be accepted between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the drive-thru tent in the GFA parking lot.

Sunday donation times will be communicated at a later date.

On Mar. 21, GFA will partner with Lenora Makela and Eat Right Guam for a Women’s Health and Wellness seminar. The seminar will include a nutrition segment and individual soccer skills training for women with GFA coaches. With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the number of available slots available will be limited. Registration instructions for the Women's Health and Wellness seminar will be communicated at a later date.

Before the end of the month, in conjunction with GFA’s competition department, GFA coaches will be putting on an Individual Skills Challenge contest for youth players. Additionally, the U20 Women’s National Team will be engaging in a roadside cleanup and bus stop beautification project in Dededo.

All activities are part of the continued celebration of AFC Women’s Football Day during the month, GFA stated in the release.

“Women’s football in Asia has achieved incredible development over the past decade and the huge success could not be accomplished without the passion and hard work of women from different parts of the continent,” said Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, president of the Asian Football Confederation. “Coinciding with the International Women’s Day, the AFC Women’s Football Day underlines the AFC’s commitment to recognize and honor the dedication of the women in the sport.

“The AFC calls on everyone to pay tribute to women for their significant contributions in promoting and developing our great game.”

For more information about women’s football events in March, check for updates on the official GFA website, https://guamfa.com/gfa-programs/womens-football/information/ and GFA social media platforms @GuamFootball, or email info@theguamfa.com.