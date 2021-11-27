GFA to extend more opportunity to clubs

In an effort to create a stronger bridge between Guam Football Association’s member clubs and the Guam National Program, Sang Hoon Kim, GFA technical director, has invited each club to nominate top players to train on a consistent basis with the national team, GFA stated in a press release.

“This effort has benefits for both the national program and Guam’s club teams,” said Kim, also head coach of the Guam Men’s National Soccer Team. “At least four times a week, nominated club players will train consistently at a high level and contribute more to the club during weekend matches when the Budweiser Soccer League resumes in 2022. With more players training at a high level, we will be able to identify and develop a deeper pool of players to select from for the national team. If nominated players from the clubs – especially foreign players with experience from abroad – are not eligible yet to play for Guam, they can still help our national players improve during training sessions by introducing different playing styles and levels of physicality.”

A handful of nominated club players took part in a full 11-a-side training match Tuesday evening at the GFA National Training Center before the National Team training squad takes a break for the Thanksgiving holiday. Kim expects more players to join national team training sessions next week.

Additionally, Budweiser Soccer League Premier Division men’s club teams will have weekly training matches against Guam’s U17 and U20 training squads on a rotating basis beginning Nov. 30 for four weeks before the year ends. Both the U17 Boys and U20 Men’s National Teams will be competing in Asian Football Confederation tournaments in 2022. The weekly arrangement will allow both the U17 and U20 squads to gain valuable match experience before international tournaments while also allowing the club teams to train as a unit before the next men’s league season slated to begin in January 2022, Kim said.