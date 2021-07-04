GFA to host 4-day youth talent search

The Guam Football Association Technical Department is inviting all youth players born between 2008 and 2011 to take part in an Open House and Talent Identification Camp beginning July 19.

The Open House, which will introduce youth players at all levels of the sport to types of sessions put together for Elite Selection Teams, will take place on four days: July 19, 23, 26, and 30 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the GFA National Training Center. Players must first register online by clicking on the Elite Selection Team Web banner on GFA’s website, https://guamfa.com.

“The sessions are simple – play football, enjoy football, learn football,” said Dominic Gadia, GFA elite player development officer. “The Open House event is an opportunity for players, parents, and coaches to experience GFA’s training sessions without the process of a tryout or scouting invitation. The EST program is designed to develop players firstly for our youth national teams, but players in our program participate in all levels of football on the island.

“There are no year-round training programs on the island, so we are providing a free-of-charge service to aspiring footballers on the island. Players, parents, and coaches should expect an experience that helps develop a passion for the game, a healthy lifestyle, and most importantly, fun through sport,” Gadia added.

There is no maximum number of players for the Open House and Talent Identification camp this month. Although it is not mandatory to attend all four sessions, coaches are encouraging players to attend as many of the sessions as possible. After the Open House sessions, a total of 80 players will be invited and accepted to the 2021 Fall Cycle of the Elite Selection team for both boys and girls. The 2021 Fall Cycle begins in August and will run twice a week on Mondays and Fridays at GFA.

“The first benefit is that our program is free to join,” Gadia said. “Our program has the fields, the staff, equipment, and network to bring players to the highest aspirations they have playing for the Matao/Masakåda, professional football, and intercollegiate football. If you want to achieve these levels of football, or even if you don’t know yet that you want to, this is the only program on island that will help you get to that level.”

In addition to youth players, GFA also is inviting coaches at all levels of the sport to join the Open House event. Coaches will see first-hand how sessions are created and executed on the pitch. Coaches interested in mentorship from GFA’s internationally-licensed coaches are encouraged to register to take part in the Open House event. Top coaches may be offered potential coaching positions at GFA.

For any inquiries, email technical@theguamfa.com.