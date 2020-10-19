Thanks to funding from the new FIFA Women’s Football Development Program, the Guam Football Association Technical Department will be conducting a GFA “D” Coaching License Course for women beginning Oct. 23.

The course, free of charge, is introductory and is available for coaches working with youth players and for individuals who are interested in becoming youth coaches.

“We see thousands of children every year who enjoy playing soccer for their clubs and schools, as well as recreationally with friends,” said Sang Hoon Kim, GFA technical director. “We have organized the GFA “D” license course to ensure that we have coaches with the proper coach education to help these young players develop to their potential. Usually, in courses we’ve held in the past, we have noticed that the majority of participants were male coaches, but as an organization that promotes football for all, we also would like to see more female coaches in the sport.

"I would like to personally encourage all women interested in coaching, with any level of experience, to take this course," added Kim.

“Thanks to generous support from FIFA for women’s football, we will continue to create even more innovative opportunities for women,” said Kim, who is also the head coach of the Masakåda, Guam Women’s National Soccer Team.

Interested parties are urged to register online at https://guamfa.com/education/coaches/courses/.

In a recent license course that saw 15 participants, 16-year-old Tristyana Santos and 17-year-old Kiarra Hutcherson were two of only five women looking to level up.

“I took the GFA “D” Coaching License Course earlier this year so I (could) view the game from a coach’s perspective and also for me to help other youth players with their understanding of the game,” Santos said. “After taking the course, I see how much work our coaches put in for us to get the best training … possible.

“There aren’t as many female coaches as male coaches, so this course, … specifically for women, is a very good opportunity.”

According to a news release, course topics included: learning about the characteristics of youth players, youth training objectives, youth coaching methodologies and the coaching process.

The upcoming course, set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, will conclude with a closing ceremony on Oct. 26.

GFA is hopeful the theory portion of the course can happen in person, but may convert to online only if the island remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

“The reason I joined the course earlier this year was because I like(ed) the idea of being able to help the next generation of soccer players reach their potential, and being a part of that journey makes me really happy,” said Hutcherson, who started playing the sport when she was 4 years old. “Since most of my experience in the game is as a player, the course really opened my eyes to all the hard work coaches put into their sessions, making sure to accommodate everyone.

“I feel that this course is a good opportunity for women to become coaches, as they will inspire young players to become coaches, which the island needs more.”

With most sports on hold due to executive order, GFA is working diligently to keep players and coaches as game-ready as possible and will announce the restart of its many leagues when PCOR status improves or the governor relaxes restrictions.

For soccer enthusiasts stuck at home, the GFA Technical Department has released a full series of football technique videos via social media platforms to aid both coaches and players.

Players and coaches looking to up their games can find uploaded skills videos in an IGTV series called “Soccer Skills” on GFA’s official Instagram account, @GuamFootball, and also on a playlist called “Guam FA Soccer Skills” on GFA’s official YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/guamfootball.

For more information, visit GFA's website at https://guamfa.com or email questions to technical@theguamfa.com.