The Guam Football Association will be hosting its first-ever FIFA Football for Schools Tournament, set for Saturday, May 7 at the GFA National Training Center in Harmon.
Opening festivities begin at 8 a.m. with the arrival of participants and guests, followed by a Parade of Colors and Welcome Remarks at 8:30 a.m.
Tournament matches begin at 9 a.m., with the final matches scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m.
A total of 32 teams from 16 different elementary schools will take part in the tournament:
• Adacao Elementary School
• Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School
• C.L. Taitano Elementary School
• Guahan Charter School
• Harvest Christian Academy
• Inarajan Elementary School
• Marcial Sablan Elementary School
• Maria Ulloa Elementary School
• Merizo Martyrs Memorial School
• M.U. Lujan Elementary School
• P.C. Lujan Elementary School
• Capt. HB Price Elementary School
• Talofofo Elementary School
• Tamuning Elementary School
• Upi Elementary School
• Wettengel Elementary School
(Daily Post Staff)