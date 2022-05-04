The Guam Football Association will be hosting its first-ever FIFA Football for Schools Tournament, set for Saturday, May 7 at the GFA National Training Center in Harmon.

Opening festivities begin at 8 a.m. with the arrival of participants and guests, followed by a Parade of Colors and Welcome Remarks at 8:30 a.m.

Tournament matches begin at 9 a.m., with the final matches scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m.

A total of 32 teams from 16 different elementary schools will take part in the tournament:

• Adacao Elementary School

• Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School

• C.L. Taitano Elementary School

• Guahan Charter School

• Harvest Christian Academy

• Inarajan Elementary School

• Marcial Sablan Elementary School

• Maria Ulloa Elementary School

• Merizo Martyrs Memorial School

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School

• P.C. Lujan Elementary School

• Capt. HB Price Elementary School

• Talofofo Elementary School

• Tamuning Elementary School

• Upi Elementary School

• Wettengel Elementary School

(Daily Post Staff)