With the island slowly opening up, the Guam Football Association will be beginning its elite youth selection teams' training sessions on Monday at the GFA National Training Center.

“We have many new procedures that we implemented during the first week of national team training and overall, with the athletes understanding the purpose of the new procedures and taking them seriously, training sessions went smoothly,” said Sang Hoon Kim, GFA technical director and Masakåda, Women’s National Team head coach. “We are ready to expand and welcome the Elite Selection youth teams back to GFA for training.

The vibe was very positive and the new safety protocols fall in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, making people feel very comfortable, he added.

“For both players and coaches this past week, it was a welcome experience to officially be back on the pitch after almost three months. For the players who did individual conditioning and training at home these past few months, it showed during the sessions at GFA and I recommend that they continue in addition to training with coaches at GFA. This will be to their benefit when leagues and tournaments resume,” Kim added.

As part of the safety protocol, there is a single entry and exit path through the parking lot to eliminate paths crossing. Players are required to wear a mask and their temperatures will be taken at the gate. From there, they will go through the sanitizing station before officially check in gate. To eliminate face-to-face interactions, the walk-in gate is only open for one hour and closes 15 minutes before the scheduled training time. Some procedures may change, GFA stated in an official press release.

Even the training pitch is currently separated into individual grids assigned one each to a player. All training is non-contact and done within the grid boundaries. Each player is assigned a ball for the duration of the training session.

There are a total of 20 player grids, measuring 22 meters by 16 meters, on the upper and lower pitches. To accommodate more players, more individual player grids are set up on UA-3 (mini pitch). For less than 20 players confirmed to attend, grid sizes may increase for even more distancing.

To help parents understand the new protocol, a virtual meeting will be held to ensure the proper procedures are shared uniformly across the board.

On the first days of training for the U17 and U19 Manhoben, as well as the U17 and the Masakåda/U20 squads, 59 total players attended four separate sessions. On the next days of training during the week, 66 total players attended four separate sessions.

