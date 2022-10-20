Guam Football Association and the Guam Football Association Women’s Football Committee will be joining the fight against cancer with Guam Cancer Care this weekend.

GFA will take part in a Join the Fight campaign pledge signing Saturday at 10 a.m. The Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth League and the GFA Women’s Committee also will sign the pledge Sunday at 3 p.m. during the GFA Girls Festival: Growing Our Girls to the Next Level event.

“We are very inspired by the work Guam Cancer Care does for our island’s community and are proud to pledge our support to their Join the Fight campaign,” said Joe Cepeda, GFA general secretary. “As an organization committed to promoting health and wellness through sporting opportunities, GFA’s decision to partner with Guam Cancer Care in its outreach programs was an easy one to make.”

Guam Cancer Care’s mission is “to provide cancer care assistance to all individuals afflicted by cancer. Through navigation and advocacy, (Guam Cancer Care) strive(s) to provide enhanced assistance through the screening and treatment process. Additionally, by minimizing barriers to financial assistance, cancer education, and other support services, (Guam Cancer Care) ensure(s) patient satisfaction throughout the continuum of cancer care,” as stated on the organization’s website. The organization’s programs include patient navigation and advocacy, screening, partial funding, counseling, support groups, education, and transportation coordination, the website states.

As partners with Guam Cancer Care in the Join the Fight campaign, both organizations agree to promote cancer screening among members, disseminate information in an effort to raise awareness about cancer and the organization’s campaigns, and encourage health and well-being among other areas of community development.

Guam Cancer Care will be on site at the GFA National Training Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday during youth league matches in two locations: near the event’s concession stand operated by Fizz & Co. and near the Robbie Webber youth soccer grass pitches. While at GFA, Guam Cancer Care representatives will be meeting with families to provide more information about screening, early detection and best practices for improved health and well-being.

For Sunday’s GFA Girls Festival, the GFA Women’s Committee is inviting all girls between the U6 to U15 age divisions to register and take part in the event. Interested participants can find the registration form online at guamfa.com.

Sunday’s event will begin at 2 p.m. through to 6 p.m. The event is being organized in celebration of the upcoming launch of GFA’s new strategic plan for 2022-2026, emphasizing the objective to grow participation in the sport among women and girls.

In addition to small-sided matches throughout the afternoon, participants will be provided an event T-shirt, refreshments, and ice cream from Quality Distributors. Participants also will be able to take part in a meet-and-greet with the Masakåda, Guam Women’s National Team, a digital photo booth, face painting, henna tattoos, a dunking booth, and other activities. Also featured will be a high school alumnae reunion match during the event.

Participating players and all other attendees, including coaches and spectators, will have a chance to win an autographed Guam National Jersey and autographed match ball. Around the GFA facility will be a posted QR code linking to the strategic plan’s pillars webpage and a link to an online raffle entry form.