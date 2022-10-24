Guam Football Association will be presenting its December 2022 – December 2026 strategic plan, Growth Planning for the Next Generation, as one of its main agenda items Monday evening at the annual GFA Ordinary Congress event at Lotte Hotel Guam.

“With the input of GFA executives, staff, and stakeholders, we have devised our four-year strategic plan to guide us through to December 2026, and will be officially presenting the final version to our congress members,” said Joe Cepeda, GFA general secretary. “Included in the new strategy is an emphasis in five key areas or pillars: grow participation, club licensing and development, education and development, competition development, and national teams. GFA’s future success will be based mostly on achieving objectives in these key areas. We look forward to presenting these objectives and to working with the community as we navigate through the new strategy.”

In addition to presenting the new strategic plan, the event will feature a special election for a vacancy in one of two GFA vice president positions. With the appointment of Joe Cepeda to the GFA general secretary position in January 2022, he vacated his vice president post.

Candidates who have submitted nomination forms for the vacant vice president position are Jason Cunliffe, Tina Esteves, and Gian Tenorio. Should Esteves or Tenorio, current GFA executive committee members, win the election for vice president, a second election will be held for the subsequent vacant executive committee member position. Candidates who have expressed interest in the executive committee member position are Kelley Barnhart and Jason Cunliffe.

An election for two vacancies in the GFA Disciplinary and Ethics Committee also was scheduled to be held, however, only one candidate – Kyle Legozzie – submitted his nomination form.