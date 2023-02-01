The Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth Soccer League is set to make its return for the 2023 Spring season Feb. 4 at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

Following a successful restart to the league in 2022, the 2023 spring season will feature 131 teams from 13 GFA member clubs, GFA said in a press release.

“Players should come out to play to get experience while learning the game, to meet other players and to make new friends,” said Fred Alig II, president of the Southern Cobras, currently training at the Marcial Sablan field in Hågat.

For the upcoming season, the Cobras will feature separate girls and boys teams in the U6, U8, U10, and U15 age divisions and a coed team in the U12 age division. Registration is open until the club meets its quota of 15 players per registered team, Alig said.

The Cobras join 12 other GFA member clubs competing in the Robbie Webber Youth League: ASC Trust Islanders FC, Bank of Guam Strykers FC, Crushers FC, 76/Circle K Dededo Soccer Club, Guam Shipyard Wolverines, Quality Distributors FC, NAPA Rovers FC, Sidekicks Soccer Club, Matson Southern Heat, Tigers, Tumon Typhoons Soccer Club, and Wings FC.

For parents interested in enrolling their children to play in the league, the first step is to contact a club participating in the league for availability on their respective rosters. Once availability is confirmed with the club, players must register with the club online via PowerUp Sports. Once registered with a club, the next step is to register with GFA on the same online platform to be placed onto an official team roster.

The process, as well as a listing of participating clubs, their representatives, and practice schedules are online on GFA’s official website, https://guamfa.com/gfa-programs/all-leagues/youth/spring/registration-form/.

The 2023 spring season will run 10 weeks from Feb. 4 to April 8. The U8 Division features the most teams with 32, followed by the U10 Division with 30. The U6 Division features 28 teams and 20 teams will compete in the U12 Division. The U15 Boys Division features 13 teams and the U15 Girls Division features eight teams.

The league schedule is online at https://guamfa.powerupsports.com.