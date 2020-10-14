In line with its vision to develop talent and broaden coaching/training perspectives, the Guam Football Association Technical Department has officially announced the creation of the Guam Goalkeeping Program, which is set to launch next week, GFA stated in a press release.

The new Guam Goalkeeping Program is set to kick off Oct. 19 for eligible players born from 2005 to 2008.

To ensure training is offered consistently, only four male and four female goalkeepers will be able to take part in the program. Age-eligible players with any level of goalkeeping experience are welcome to register. There is no fee to register or join the program.

“The GFA Technical Department has identified that goalkeeping is an area that needed additional support from GFA for member clubs,” said Ross Awa, GFA assistant technical director and the Guam Goalkeeping Program director. “Most teams in Guam do not provide specialized training for their goalkeepers, but in modern football, this is a vital position. Football is now faster and more fluid and the goalkeeper’s individual technique must be on par with that of the outfield players."

The ultimate objective, Awa said, is to lay a solid foundation for youth players interested in the position.

“In order to elevate the level of football in Guam, identifying specific key areas for development, like goalkeeping, are needed as the initial step to overall success,” said Tino San Gil, GFA president.

He lauded GFA's Technical Department for continually developing the sport and developing programs to target and specifically train local talent, ultimately boosting the island's status on the international stage.

With COVID-19 suspending all sporting activity, GFA has continuously put programs together to keep all stakeholders involved despite the pandemic limitations, GFA stated in the release.

“Although the sport of football was at a standstill during the early months of the COVID19 pandemic, many countries have since resumed their national leagues and international fixtures. We want Guam’s players, coaches, referees and other officials to continue building on the progress made over the years before the pandemic and have the confidence to return to the game ready to compete by providing them with these types of opportunities,” San Gil said.

Goalkeepers in the program will be training three times a week, with boys scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and girls scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Program coaches are equipped with modern training curricula for players, as well as new training equipment procured specifically for goalkeepers, including reaction balls, rebounder nets, and inflatable mannequins, among others, GFA stated in the release. Through the program, players will receive training gloves and a training top.

In addition to pitch training, a learning module will introduce the elite goalkeeper pathway, summing up the entire program with benchmarks over a 10-year period.

Coaches called up to the program are Awa, Julius Campos, Keleko Fejeran, Thomas Castro, and Sean Evans. Evans also is an active player on the Matao, Guam Men’s National Team. Evans started in goal for Guam’s away matches against Group A table toppers Syria and China, PR.

In addition to the program, the GFA Technical Department will feature goalkeeping in a coaching workshop on Oct. 31.

In 2021, the GFA Technical Department looks to initiate Goalkeeping in Club Development, Goalkeeping Coaching Courses, and a Goalkeeping Coaching Mentorship Program, among other initiatives.

Information was provided in a press release.