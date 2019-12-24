Officiating is a key part of any sport. Recognizing that officiating, like anything else, is rooted in continuous education, the Guam Football Association held a year-ending workshop as part of its long-term strategic plan for referee development. More than 30 youth and senior referees took advantage of the opportunity held Saturday at the Guam Football Association National Training Center Saturday.
Part of the workshop included referees identifying strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in local referee development. From there, the workshop attendees prioritized the categories with five of the top items selected to brainstorm short-term, mid-term, or long-term strategies to continue improving the state of Guam-based officials.
Supported by the Japan Football Association, a key component of the training focused on developing youth referees. Several of the improvements requested included increasing the current number of practical referee training courses at GFA and also to work more closely with senior referees to gain experience.
In 2019, more than 3,300 matches were officiated by 75 referees. While the number of matches continues to grow with the introduction of additional leagues and tournaments, the number of referees has decreased from the year before.
Referees discussed probable reasons for the exodus. Some of the items discussed included verbal abuse and attacks from spectators, coaches and/or players along with other issues, including out-of-pocket expenses for transportation and other equipment required.
At the conclusion of the workshop, the most active male and female referees at the senior and youth levels in 2019 were recognized with $150 each in gift certificate prizes from East Island Tinting and Paradise Auto Spa.
The most active male and female referees at the senior level were James Oh and Royanne Salas, respectively. The most active male and female referees at the youth level were Joshua Bamba and Autumn Yatar, respectively.
All other referees at the workshop received $50 gift certificates from either East Island Tinting or Paradise Auto Spa.
Information was provided in a press release.