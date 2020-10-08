GFA's Gubenko continues to reach cooped-up athletes

Following successful virtual training sessions created for Guam’s national team players, Guam Football Association’s Technical Department will be extending a similar program for currently registered GFA league players awaiting the return to the pitch.

“We saw the need to continue to modify types of training for our national program players during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 with the most recent virtual fitness sessions, and after seeing its success, we wanted to do something similar for GFA league players,” said Sang Hoon Kim, GFA technical director. “As we prepare for the return of GFA leagues, we have organized weekly virtual sessions for players from our island’s clubs and teams.

“We hope that club players take advantage of this free-of-charge training. Before leagues resume, we want to help make sure that players are ready. We also want to help make sure that the level of competition doesn’t drop significantly due to lower fitness levels from the extended break.”

Current players from the U14 division up to all adult leagues are eligible to register for the virtual fitness sessions by completing an online registration form at https://form.jotform.com/202718872482866.

Only the first 100 players registered will be able to take part in October’s virtual fitness program, stated a news release.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 9, Pavel Gubenko, GFA’s high-performance coach, will be leading four virtual fitness sessions. In addition to live sessions, utilizing the Zoom platform, four pre-recorded sessions will be provided to registered players on Sundays by 3 p.m. to complete on their own time.

The eight sessions are provided for players to supplement their own exercise regimen to help improve fitness overall, while also to assist in preventing injuries during subsequent club training and matches, the news release continued.

Gubenko holds a masters degree in sports coaching and training, as well as International Sports Science Association certification as a strength and conditioning coach, the news release continued.

Gubenko joined GFA in June as a national team coach.

For inquiries, email technical@theguamfa.com.