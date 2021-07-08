GFA's U17 team arrives in San Diego

The U17 Select Women’s squad went straight to work with an afternoon training session at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center – a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic training site – after arriving in San Diego Monday morning.

The team of 20 players, mostly from Guam’s U17 Women’s Training Squad, is set to compete in the 15th Copa del Mar Sharks Invitational Tournament this weekend at the San Diego Polo Fields.

“We were ecstatic to get back on the pitch, especially the one we trained at, it was a new environment, a new field for us to play at and it was a great opportunity to play on a field like the one at (Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center),” said Hannah Tedtaotao, a player on Guam’s team. “The environment was nice, the field was clean and balanced – it’s really well kept. I think the facility itself is a great environment for training – it’ll definitely help us prepare for this weekend’s tournament.”

“I know the matches in the tournament this weekend will be difficult, but I feel that we’re going to get a lot of experience just challenging different teams,” added the 16-year-old Harvest Christian Academy junior.

After a long travel day, Guam is eager to test their skills against other teams, but first have to overcome jet lag.

Victoria Rapadas also enjoyed being out on the pitch despite the challenges from spending almost a day in and out of airports.

“I think we had a good first training session even though we were all trying to wake up from the long plane rides and the jet lag we were experiencing,” said Rapadas. “But I also think that having the practice session the same day we flew in will help us overcome the jet lag.

“The facility we are staying at is really nice and training here will prepare us well for this weekend’s tournament.”

Rapadas started with the United Airlines Guam Football Association National Academy in the U8 Girls Division and eventually matriculated into Guam’s youth national teams, while also playing club soccer for the Sidekick SC. Now 15 years old, the Academy of Our Lady of Guam student-athlete currently plays for Quality Distributors, now competing in the Bud Light Women’s Futsal League season.

The team will continue to do a few twice-a-day sessions and scrimmages before the invitational event opens with matches on July 10.