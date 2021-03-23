In the island’s first sprint triathlon of the year, Nathan Ghoens and Raisa Ramos blazed a trail of their own without the roar of spectators to take first overall in their respective divisions in the Escape Quarantine Virtual Triathlon, held Feb. 19-28.

Unlike the triathlon held in Nov. 2020 during the heart of the pandemic, the sprint event was comprised of a shorter distance – a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5-kilometer run. The sprint series tasks athletes to complete the event in one effort.

As the island gets closer to returning back to normalcy, this race inches the triathlon community closer to having full in-person events. For now, however, competitors go solo or in small groups to finish the events at their own pace.

Ghoens finished the race in 1:08:36, swimming for 10:58, biking for 35:39 and running for 21:59, an overall four seconds earlier than the second place men’s finisher Craig Weymouth.

For Ghoens, the Escape Quarantine Triathlon became his second one to complete ever, with the first being the Guam Triathlon Federation event held in November.

The 38-year old, who was originally a competitive soccer player growing up, decided just last year he’d like to try doing triathlons in order to keep up the intense exercise routine he had grown accustomed to.

He admitted he was surprised he had placed first considering he was a novice and there were a few complications during the race.

“(The race) was good. I’m definitely the type of guy who is always trying to compete. It was a bit surprising, as well, because it was the first race of the season for me,” said Ghoens, a service member with the U.S. Navy who recently left the island after being stationed on Guam since 2018.

“I also made a mistake of buying a new bike a day before the race and using it instead of the one I was training with for the past year,” he said. “During the race, I then realized there were some things off with the bike and so I struggled a bit during the biking part and ultimately made it harder to run because I smoked my legs.”

In a similar fashion to Ghoens, top female finisher Raisa Ramos, had very little expectations going into the Escape Quarantine Virtual Triathlon. Also competing in only her second GTF triathlon, Ramos finished the race with a final time of 1:21:52 – 15:50 swim time, 41:59 bike and 24:03 run.

“Exercise, for me, has always been for fun and health, and these last two tris have been something I just did, just to see if I could do it. It turned out to be a lot of fun!” Ramos said. “My main goal was just to do my best and really stay in tune with how my body felt throughout the race.”

The race proved to test Ramos’ physical limits as she started to cramp in her quads during the 5K run, the last portion of the race.

“I really had to push myself so when I finished I definitely felt relieved,” Ramos said. “But the runner’s high was real! I can’t recall if I had any specific thoughts, but I know it felt great.”