Guam wrapped up play in the International Tennis Federation 2023 North Pacific Regional Championships at the Guam National Tennis Center Saturday with impressive singles and doubles wins.

In boys U16 competition, Father Duenas Memorial School’s Jonny Jackson defeated Federated States of Micronesia’s Erwin Tayshawn 6-3, 6-1. Jackson, throughout the tournament, did not lose a set.

“I was very excited to beat him because going into the final we were both undefeated,” said Jackson, sharing that he had played him four years ago in the finals of the 2019 NPRC in Saipan, where Jackson won the match and earned the gold medal.

On Saipan, in that match, Jackson struggled a bit with his opponent’s game. Jackson’s game excels when balls are struck hard and he doesn’t continually have to generate his own pace. But against Tayshawn, whose game included erratic shots – slicing, dicing and lobbing – Jackson was frustrated but remained composed. After a few games of figuring out his opponent, the 16-year-old Friar dominated play.

“He had a very unorthodox play style,” Jackson said. “He mixed up his shots a lot and I can see why many of his previous opponents had a difficult time winning against him.”

“I think my serve was one of the main reasons that I stayed in the match. It put him under a lot of pressure,” added Jackson. “My coach and I were working on my serve a lot before the tournament, so I really wanted my serve to be consistent and give my opponents a hard time.”

Team Guam head coach Kishan Wickramasinghe, commonly known as coach Wicks, described Jackson’s play as explosive, adding that his offense, defense, consistent serving and court movement were impeccable.

Jackson, with the win, reached his goals of earning a fourth trip to Fiji and impressing any potential scouts. He will spend the next two months improving his game.

“My main goal coming into the tournament was to win, but to also impress some of the developers that came over from the International Tennis Federation,” he said.

So far, in 2023, Jackson has enjoyed a stellar year, dominating play at the Davis Cup Juniors in Colombo, Sri Lanka, advancing to the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam boys singles finals, and, now, wining NPRC. But Jackson knows the level of play in Fiji is going to be his toughest challenge.

“The level of play in Fiji is always much higher, so my coach and I will be training a lot so I can play my best,” said Jackson, adding that his conditioning needs to improve if he is to do well in Fiji.

Wicks, who has been tasked with developing Guam’s junior program and managing the tennis center, also praised Guam’s Junhyuk “Kevin” Seo, who defeated Saipan’s Siwoo Lee 6-1, 6-1 in the U14 boys singles finals.

“Kevin Seo also destroyed his opponent,” Wicks said. “He just didn't give up too many games throughout the tournament.”

Guam has hosted the tournament for a second straight year and was joined in competition by teams from the FSM, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Nauru, and Republic of Palau.

At stake for the five teams competing were berths into the Pacific Oceania Junior Championships, which will take place in Fiji in July. At the conclusion of the weeklong tournament, NMI, with 14 players qualifying for Fiji, finished atop the leader board. Guam, with 12 players advancing to the POJC, placed second overall. The FSM, with two players earning spots in Fiji, was the only other nation to advance players from the Guam-based qualifier.

Joining Jackson as a tournament champion, Guam’s Fremont Gibson edged Guam’s Sydney Packbier 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

“I am proud of myself for pulling through,” Gibson said. “For so long, I knew Sydney was going to be the toughest match in the tournament so I tried to prepare myself mentally as best as I could.”

Wicks described the match as a back-and-forth, up-and-down battle.

“The top two juniors in the 16s are ready for the big time,” he said.

“They are ready to play Billie Jean King Cup tennis and take Guam to another level. They both showed outstanding defense, outstanding mental fortitude, and they battled so hard. It was one of the best matches in Guam I have seen since I got here five months ago,” added the former Sri Lankan national tennis champion.

Throughout their entire careers, Gibson and Packbier have played each other many times, but months have passed since the last time the two clashed in tournament play.

“I do have to play her every once in a while, but I hadn’t played her for about seven months in like a real match,” said Packbier, the defending back-to-back high school girls singles champion. “So I guess I took this as an opportunity to showcase how much my game and I have grown.”

No strangers to competing under Guam’s intense conditions, sometimes windy, other times rainy but always in incredible heat, Guam’s top two junior females battled for close to four hours.

“After playing two really competitive sets, it was really hard to dig deep and find the motivation I needed to fight throughout the last set, but I’m proud of how I fought,” Packbier said. “Going into my match with (Gibson), I really just wanted to bring together all of the components of my game that I’ve been working on and play my game and have fun. I’m definitely proud of how I competed in this match. Technically, there are always going to be spots that I can improve on, but this match was an intense test to my mental game.”

Although the score indicated Packbier cruised through the first set, games extended to several deuces and set the tone for the rest of the match. Points were earned, not surrendered.

After splitting the first two sets and level-pegging through the first 12 games of the third set, Gibson and Packbier entered the tiebreaker.

“The third-set tiebreaker – obviously – had a lot on the line,” Packbier said. “I think, at that point, like 3 1/2 hours into the match, both of us were exhausted in every way, but it took a lot of mental and physical toughness to continue to play our game through it. This match definitely gave me confidence, for both the ability of my strokes to stay consistent and strong under pressure and also for myself to mentally even be able to last out on the court for four hours.”

Gibson said she loves playing against Packbier, adding that she is her biggest rival on Guam and knows each match is going to be a mental and physical challenge.

“I remember when she used to beat me all the time when we were younger, around the age of 10 to 13,” Gibson said. “Sydney definitely has improved tremendously. Her strokes are more solid than ever and she is becoming tougher to play against.”

Later that afternoon, Gibson and Packbier teamed up to win the doubles finals, handily beating Irin Chung and Savita Sikkel (NMI), 6-1, 6-0.

“When she and I play doubles, it is so easy for us to understand each other as we have been playing together for years,” Gibson said. “We know how to keep our energy up and calm each other down. Doubles is a fun game, but when I get to play with her, I enjoy it the most!”

Gibson also said she is “super proud of all the Guam players for playing so well throughout all the weather conditions during the week.”