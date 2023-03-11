The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Dakota Gibson defended his Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam boys singles title, ousting fellow Friar Jonny Jackson 8-6 Thursday at the Ninete Tennis Center in Hagåtña.

Through the first eight games, both Gibson and Jackson struggled on serve, hitting uncharacteristic double faults and trading service breaks.

After breaking serve at 4-4, Gibson pounded a crosscourt forehand to go up 5-4. With another chance to hold serve, again Jackson hit a double fault on game point.

In the semifinal match, Gibson watched Jackson upset IIAAG MVP Aarman Sachdev 8-7, knowing that his younger teammate was playing his best tennis. During the regular season, Sachdev defeated Gibson, the only player to down the Friar in his two years in the league.

“I saw him play against Aarman and he was like a wall. It was quite incredible,” Gibson said.

“I didn't want to let him breathe. So I started to go for more shots,” added Gibson.

Serving at 6-4, Gibson went on a tear, tagging huge serves and hitting another forehand winner to go up 7-4.

Although Jackson was a game away from losing the match, his return of serve and groundstrokes remained consistent and he pulled within one game of leveling match. But on Jackson’s final service game, Gibson’s powerful returns and consistent forehands extinguished the sophomore’s title run.

Other results

In the girls championship match, St. John’s School Knights’ Sydney Packbier defeated Harvest Christian Academy’s Leila Mercado, 8-0. Untested this season, Packbier defended her 2022 title, losing only one game in the regular season and IIAAG Islandwide Tennis Tournament 2023 combined.

In Boys A Doubles competition, Harvest Christian Academy Eagles Anthony Gregoire and Aidan Schembari defeated FD’s Andy Cajigan and Dylan Mayfield 8-6.

“Me and Anthony, we've worked so hard, and we knew what we were coming up against,” Schembari said. “We knew that Andy and Dylan Mayfield are really good players. And we just came in the match with nothing to lose and play our best match.”

Very quickly, Gregoire and Schembari led 5-2, but they, too, like Jackson, felt the pressure on their service games. Between the two, in two games, they served five double faults.

“When your opponents are catching up, the pressure really hits, especially with the crowd out there,” Gregoire said. “I know myself and my partner were feeling a lot of pressure.

“We helped each other to stay focused and stay calm,” added Gregoire. “And that was one of the reasons we were able to get the victories, because we stayed calm throughout. And then we also kept in mind that we had nothing to lose.”

With the match knotted at 5-all, the Eagles broke serve on a Cajigan forehand sailing wide of the doubles alley.

As first and second service percentages dipped, FD broke right back.

Then, the Eagles broke FD.

One game from the match and serving 7-6, Gregoire took a deep breath and started hitting consistent serves. Leading 30-love, the Eagles served an ace out wide. Two points later, at 40-15, Gregoire served the championship-winning ace.

“I was feeling it. And I was thinking: Well, you might as well take a chance, keep the momentum going and don't hold back. So I just went for it and it worked,” Gregoire said.

In the Girls A Doubles championship match, St. John’s Amelie Perez-Terlaje and Aubrey Cruz edged the Eagles’ Kaylie Cho and Samantha Quirante 8-7.