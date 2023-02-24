Guam came within one match of advancing to the Billie Jean King Cup Junior top eight playoffs in Colombo, Sri Lanka, but finished third in Group C round-robin competition.

From each pool, only the top two teams advance, which means Malaysia and Nepal move on to the playoffs and Guam and Qatar drop to the consolation playoffs. After pool play, Guam, Nepal and Malaysia each had two wins, but a surprise victory by Malaysia over Nepal created a three-way tie. Malaysia and Nepal each finished with six match wins and three losses, whereas Guam finished with five victories and four defeats.

“Nepal, Malaysia, and Guam had a three-way tie, but we fell short by one match,” said Guam No. 1 singles player Fremont Gibson. “So, unfortunately, we didn’t make it to the top eight.”

In Wednesday’s top singles match against Qatar, Gibson defeated Hind Al Mudahka 6-0, 6-0. In the No. 2 singles rubber, Guam’s Sydney Packbier powered past Khadija Gassama 6-3, 6-2. In doubles play, Gibson and Amelie Perez-Terlaje lost to Al Mudahka and Gassama 7-5, 6-4.

Also on Wednesday, Gibson and Packbier played a makeup match against Nepal’s Prasamsa Moktan and Sunira Thapa. Originally, the match was scheduled for Monday but was postponed due to rain. The Guamanians dominated the Nepalese 6-1, 6-1, but it still wasn’t enough to advance to the coveted top eight.

“Sydney and I played an amazing doubles match against Nepal today,” Gibson said.

Dirt 101

Before the tournament began, Team Guam's BJKCJ squad had no clay court experience. Three days into the tournament, Gibson and Packbier became more efficient and comfortable on the dirt.

“I’m definitely more used to the clay now than I was in the beginning,” Gibson said. “I was more comfortable and able to play my style a little bit more, which allowed me to control the points, which led me to the win.”

In Tuesday’s match, where Guam took on Malaysia, Packbier defeated the No. 5 seed and that success carried over to her third-round match. Against Gassama, she played with confidence and concision.

“Her overall game was just on point,” said Team Guam coach Christian Penafiel. “The discipline and patience she had on the court today allowed her to execute the plan perfectly. Syd's game definitely improved a lot since the first match, especially the mental aspect of her game.”

Packbier said that she started to adjust to the clay courts and learned to become more efficient with her movement.

“This is 100% a really good tournament for me so far,” she said. “I’m accomplishing my goals of just playing my best and having fun. And it’s nice to see the wins coming through as a result.”

Davis Cup Juniors

In Davis Cup Juniors competition, also in Sri Lanka, Guam lost a third straight match, falling to Kyrgyzstan 2-1. For the second straight day, Guam’s Jonny Jackson won his No. 1-seeded singles match, fighting fiercely against Albir Orozmatov, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

After splitting the first two sets, Jackson trailed love-three in the third set. On the brink of defeat, Jackson discovered enough motivation to carry him through.

“When I was down love-three, and it was the changeover and coach was talking to me and he was putting ice on my head, because it was so hot, I was just thinking to myself, ‘What am I going to explain to my parents after winning the first set and getting bageled in the third?’” Jackson said. “Coach Kishan really motivated me to make the comeback and to keep pushing through even though I was tired, even though the heat was just so brutal and I wanted to quit. I just kept pushing through.”

“This was my greatest comeback ever,” beamed Jackson.

Coach Kishan Wicks, a former Sri Lanka national champion who currently is the director of tennis at the Guam National Tennis Center, enjoyed watching Jackson compete.

“He was playing probably the best defensive tennis I've seen,” Wicks said. “Thirty-ball rallies each point.”

In No. 2 singles action, Guam’s Jacob Ji lost to Islambek Almazbekov 6-0, 6-0.

After the singles matches, Jackson and Ji lost in doubles to Almazbekov and Orozmatov. 6-3, 6-1.

“It was tough,” Jackson said. “They seemed like a really experienced doubles team.”