There is one day remaining in the 2023 Pacific Oceania Junior Championships and POJC 12U Teams Competitions and Team Guam is enjoying tremendous results in Lautoka, Fiji.

Leading Guam’s storied performance, in a Girls U16 semifinals match, No. 3-seeded Fremont “Monti” Gibson defeated Samoa’s Mahinarangi Warren 6-2, 6-4.

“Monti played the best match I've seen her play in a very, very long time - explosive forehand, explosive first serve, stayed in the point long enough, defensively, to win points even with her defense,” said Team Guam head coach Kishan Wickramasinghe. “When she got a chance, her offense was, on the forehand side, extremely explosive. She fought hard.”

Wickramasinghe commended Gibson for knocking off the top seed.

“The No. 1 seed has been the No. 1 seed there for a long time,” Wickramasinghe said. “But this year, Monti made a huge breakthrough. She played the game which was designed for her in Guam - big forehand, big serve. It all came through for her in the semifinals."

In the other Girls U16 semifinals, Guam’s Sydney Packbier succumbed to No. 2-seeded Mehetia Boosie 6-2, 6-2.

Wickramasinghe described Packbier’s match against the Tahitian as a “fantastic match,” adding that Packbier’s opponent was "very, very defensive, and was well-balanced and did not miss.”

“Sydney, hung in there, played exceptionally well, hit the ball very clean: eight, 10, 12, 14 times per point, but eventually could not sustain it.”

Wickramasinghe said that he will work on preparing Packbier’s game for the next level.

“She has to take the next step in the evolution of her serve and also her offensive game,” he said. “That's something which can be worked on but she showed tremendous heart, tremendous valor, and played a great match.”

After The Guam Daily Post went to press Tuesday, Gibson and Boosie were to have played their finals match and that will be reported in Thursday’s paper. Also on Tuesday, Packbier and Warren were scheduled to play for third place.

Guam’s other highlights included top-seeded Kevin Seo winning his Boys U14 semifinals match against Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands’ Nasson Wessel 6-2, 6-2.

“He blasted his way into the finals,” Wickramasinghe said. “He won the semifinals in straight sets - very easy, very comfortable."

He described the Guamanian as having a “super forehand,” adding that his opponent “did not have a chance to control any points. It was a very fast, quick match. Kevin did extremely well.”

In the Boys U14 finals, Seo lost to Saipan’s La Hunn Lam 6-1, 4-1 (RET).

In Boys U12 team competition, Guam lost to Vanuatu 3-0. Guam’s Malachi O’Brien, who delivered the team’s best effort, lost his singles match 6-7 (3), 5-7.

“I'm so proud of the young man,” Wickramasinghe said. “His determination was just off the charts - athletic, running side to side. He played an excellent tennis player and also showed that Guam has some young talent coming up.”

In the Boys U16 singles draw, Guam’s Jonny Jackson lost his semifinals match to Tahiti’s Hiva Kelley 2-6, 2-6.

Wickramasinghe said that Jackson “hung in there, but lost in straight sets.”

“He did show a lot of promise for the future for Guam. No doubt, he is going to be a spectacular player when his whole game is rounded off,” Wickramasinghe said

On Tuesday, in the third-place match, Jackson was scheduled to play Tahiti’s Keanau Lei Foc.