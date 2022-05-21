All of Guam’s 11 entrants in the G4 Dededo King’s Guam World Tennis Tour have been ousted from the tournament, but not before Father Duenas Memorial School’s Dakota Gibson secured a first-round win against India’s Aaryavir Kothari.

On Tuesday, during the International Tennis Federation junior tennis tournament at the Guam National Tennis Center, the unseeded Kothari came out blasting groundstrokes and serves, but Dakota Gibson handled the power and claimed the victory 6-4, 6-1.

“His forehand was pretty powerful,” Dakota Gibson said. “I was struggling at first. I was setting up my points well, but I just couldn't finish them.”

After a close first set, Dakota Gibson’s confidence swelled as the Indian succumbed to the islander and the elements.

“I think the heat kind of got to him. That’s how I had my advantage. He just slowly went downhill from there and I was able to close it out.”

Dakota Gibson, however, was unable to relish the victory for too long, as he was defeated by Naoya Honda in the next round.

in Dakota Gibson’s second-round match, the skilled Friar lost to Honda 6-1, 6-0. Honda, the No. 4 seed, is ranked No. 554 in the world. Honda was ranked as high as No. 382 in 2021.

Dakota Gibson described the loss as “very humbling.”

“It makes you feel kind of small,” he said.

Dakota Gibson, thankful for the opportunity to play in the G4 tournament, said he wishes Guam would host more high-level events.

“I wish they could have more. I would be in it every day,” he said. “I like playing against these guys.”

In Guam’s next best effort, which came in a girls doubles match, Sydney Packbier and Fremont Gibson lost to Japan’s Reina Goto and Yuna Kitahara, No. 4 seed, 6-0, 7-5.

After a quick, nerve-filled first set, the Guamanians fought back against the two world-ranked players.