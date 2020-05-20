For Monica Giger, playing competitive sports has opened the doors to friendships and experiences that only enhanced her high school years.

“I got into sports mainly because of my height, “ said the 18-year-old, who played volleyball and basketball for St. Paul Christian School. Already into dancing and gymnastics, Giger was a natural fit, finding a niche for herself on the courts.

Armed with the biggest smile and the friendliest personality, one would never realize that Giger is a ferocious competitor. An integral component of a potent Warriors offense, Giger’s work ethic and defensive presence on the court have been key to the Warriors unparalleled championship run in high school girls basketball.

Giger is no stranger to winning, earning a three-peat in island basketball and several All-Island mentions. As a member of the Warriors, she also picked up several championships in the Asian Christian Schools Conference for volleyball and basketball and a second-place finish at the Kanto Plains Basketball Championships in Japan. She also has represented Guam at the junior national level in basketball.

Her coach, Paul Pineda, said Giger has been instrumental on and off the court for the Warriors.

"The first couple of years Monica has been at SPCS, she knew her role and worked very hard to contribute when she was called upon," he said.

In the first two years, Giger was the young one and relied upon the guidance and experience of her older teammates. That changed this past season, Pineda said.

"Because the team was so young, she had to step up and lead the team both on and off the court this last year," he said. "On the court, she took the initiative to expand her game and skill set. She made an effort to be an extension of the coaches on the floor, setting our defense and communicating our offensive sets.

"Off the court, she took the younger players under her wing. She always found the time to encourage her teammates and always stayed positive for them," he said. "She was the glue that kept the team together. To see her growth mentally, physically, spiritually and socially over the years has made me very proud to be a part of her life."

While most of her wins were in basketball, Giger said volleyball is her favorite sport.

“I use volleyball as my outlet sport, where there’s no expectations, simply just having fun,” she said.

The winning and the sports accolades are all products of her team’s hard work, Giger said, and the ride all four years of high school has been one that she enjoyed. However, she said, she treasured the opportunities that came about because of competition more so than the trophies.

Traveling around Asia, including Singapore, the Philippines and Japan, and competing against different teams meant new experiences, new people and new ideas – all of which have had a greater impact on molding her as a person, she said.

“Making new memories and new friends – that’s going to stick with me for a lifetime; (this) is what hit me the most,” she said.

Looking back, Giger said sports allowed her to grow into her confidence and develop the leadership needed as she moves forward to a new phase in life.

“It also taught me a lot about setting my goals and learning how to manage my time with other extracurricular activities,” she said.

With high school behind her, Giger said she is still hoping the class of 2020 will get their send-off into the “real world."

“I’m honestly just hoping for a graduation, or some sort of celebration for the class of 2020,” she said, “(It) doesn’t have to be big – but some way we can celebrate with our families and friends.”

The pandemic has also altered her college plans, Originally slated to attend Michigan State University in the fall to major in criminal justice, she said her family asked her to stay on island until there is a little more certainty.

With the majority of the universities considering online studies for fall semester, she said, the decision to stay home for now makes sense.

Always on the lookout for new experiences and learning, Giger said staying home means she can compete in the Miss Guam World or Miss Earth Guam pageants before heading out for her sophomore year in college.

The future is bright for Giger as she takes steps toward her next adventure in life.

Q&A

Q: Anybody you want to thank?

A: I’d, of course, want to thank my parents for supporting me every step of the way. My coaches – coach Paul (Pineda) and coach Stu (Schaeffer), for always encouraging me to be better and always believing in me. And all my other coaches as well who followed me throughout the entire process since middle school, coach Rudy (Gaza), coach Fred (Peters), coach (Eddie) Pelkey and coach Ruben (Payumo). And my teammates, who became my family.

Q: What's your best travel memory?

A: My best travel memory would probably be my trip to Boracay with my team because it was more than just basketball. We really went there more as a mission trip to play with younger kids who didn’t have much, and it really opened up my eyes and blessed my heart till this day because they had the absolute biggest smile on their faces with just being there with the people they love. It just proved to me that they had the RICHEST hearts, they had no electronics, no air-con, some of them didn’t even have shoes yet I still managed to see the biggest smiles. It definitely touched my heart to appreciate and be grateful for what I have. As a plus, the island was absolutely beautiful and it was an absolute paradise.

Q: Quote you live by?

A: “Every day might not be good, but there is something good in every day.” It’s just a positive thing to live by, I love being a positive person, so you just need something to constantly remind you that every day is going to be that great but you can still find something to smile about.

Q: Why do you want to compete in Miss Earth Guam or Miss Guam World?

A: Ever since I was a kid, I was always very tall, so I was always mistaken for my age. when I was about 13, I started to get a lot of messages about me running for Miss Guam one day on either Facebook or Instagram but I was always too young. I always promised my mom that one day when I was old enough and ready, I’d compete for a pageant. I’m now 18 years old so I’m allowed to run for all three pageants – Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Earth. I plan to run for Miss World this year to gain some knowledge and experience, but my main goal is to win all three pageants over time. (However), I don’t want to join Miss Universe until I graduate (from) college, because I feel if I’m going to represent my island in one of the biggest pageants in the world, then I want to be the best version of myself, physically and mentally.