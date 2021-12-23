While the high school boys teams took center stage during the GSPN Preseason Tournament last week, both boys and girls teams will get the opportunity to showcase their talents and hard work over the next three weeks as part of the McDonald's High School Basketball Classic.

Riding a host of shooters, the Knights took home the 56-31 victory in their opener against the Simon Sanchez Sharks Tuesday evening at the Father Duenas Jungle in Mangilao

The Knights came out the aggressor in the opening minutes, harassing the Sanchez guards to take an 18-6 lead. Sanchez, however, regrouped behind Jordyn Zacarias, who dropped 8 points in the first half to make it a 29-15 game.

But, the Knights weren’t done as they pushed the pace behind Yasmeen Lopez and Ella Wigsten. With the duo consistently running, the Knights Kaia Malakooti and Jadyn Palomares picked up the trash, scooping up loose balls to run away with the opening night win.

Palomares led all scorers with 14 points, while getting equal contributions of eight points apiece from Malakooti, Winston and Jia Peters. Zacarias led the Sharks with 10 points, while Breann Jamindang dropped five in the loss.

In the earlier boys' games, the John F. Kennedy staved off a comeback from the St. Paul Warriors in a huge overtime win at 58-47. In the 6:45 matchup, the Okkodo High Bulldogs survived a late rally to drop the Father Duenas Friars 68-60.

The event, which is held by Clutch Guam, will be featuring games over the next three weeks, a prelude to the upcoming high school season. The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam will kick off Jan. 15, while the Interscholastic Sports Association will square up Jan. 22.

For Clutch Guam’s Dominic Sablan, the tournament offers another avenue for basketball aficionados to share their love for the game.

“We are a tight knit community and bringing people together through sports has always been our goal,” Sablan said, adding the event is an expression of the island’s basketball culture.

With high school seasons being relatively short, Sablan said he wanted to give athletes the opportunity to elevate their game with more competition.

“More games is always great for development,” he said.

Looking at the talent across the league, there always perennial powerhouses, but Sablan said there’s a more even distribution of talent.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of the talent spread out amongst the teams,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of younger players stepping up, trying to make a name for themselves. The future of high school basketball is in great hands.”

Tonight’s matchups will feature the boys teams with Guam High School and Notre Dame each searching for their first win in the 5:40 p.m. matchup. At 6:45, the Okkodo High Bulldogs will square up against the John F. Kennedy Islanders. The tournament will take a break for Christmas with play resuming Sunday at 3 p.m. Entrance fee is $5 for those wanting to watch.