The Guam International Racing Motorcycle Association will hold its first racing event since the island went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday's event at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo will feature several changes to adhere to social distancing guidelines, said association President Bob Bucek.

GIRMAC held a dry run this past weekend to test some of the safety features and the new COVID-19 protocols.

"We will be making a couple changes for future practices and this Sunday's upcoming event," he said.

Pit stalls will be farther apart, roughly 20 feet from each other. Similar to many local businesses, GIRMAC will keep the "No Mask, No Entry" policy and spectators will maintain the required six-foot distance from each other. Some other restrictions include no gathering outside of stalls with nonfamily members, no helmet sharing and no handshakes.

Sunday's event is a GIRMAC member-only event, Bucek said, adding "No spectators except for immediate family members and press. Everyone must follow the COVID-19 protocols or leave the facility immediately."

Originally slated as Round 4 of the Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championship Series on the club's docket, the pandemic forced a change and this will actually be Round 3, Bucek said.

Bucek wanted to ensure that the event will be successful and he fully expects those involved to put the safety of the riders and their families at the forefront of every thought.

"With proper protocols, our island's level of quality of life can begin to improve, even in the midst of a nasty global pandemic, such as COVID-19," he said. "Everyone needs to do their part with following the guidelines to help prevent the spread, so we can keep being able to do and enjoy those activities we have all had to do without for several months."