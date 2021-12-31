According to the 2020 Census, Guam’s population is less that 154,000, an almost seemingly-impossible talent pool from which to draw from and create a world championship team.

Almost.

But in October 2021, the Guam Islander Softball Association ‘50s showed the world and the teams competing in the Senior Softball World Masters Championship in Las Vegas: The bigger they are, the harder they fall.

In the championship game GISA 50s defeated Team Rehab, a squad from Texas, 20-4, in the Senior Softball World Masters Championship AA Division.

With former MLB Triple-A slugger Keith Hattig and Leonard Neal batting a perfect 4-4, and everyone on the team stepping up and doing their jobs, GISA '50s won the championship with teamwork, no one man trying to do it all.

“I’m giving the credit to everybody on the team,” said Pat Alvarez, GISA ‘50s coach. “Even the people who were runners, and all that. It was a team effort. It wasn’t an individual win. Everybody did their roll. To score 20 runs against a good team that we played, it’s unbelievable, man."

GISA 50s championship team included Wilton Acta, David Aguon, Peter Aguon, Tim Aguon, Troy Anderson, Manny Babauta, Ed Chaco, Joe Dibene, Herbie Hattig, Keith Hattig, Russell Maratita, Ed Mendiola, Gerard Mendiola, Robert Meno, Vincent Meno, Leonard Neal, Glenn Nelson, Ken Ray Paulino, Jose Perez, Joe Rivera and coaches Pat Alvarez, Paul Pangelinan and Jim Reyes.

The win was not only the second time a GISA team claimed the world title, it also cemented a berth into the 2022 Tournament of Champions, which is scheduled for Feb. 9-13 in Polk County, Florida.

Alvarez, said that GISA ‘50s “played their hearts out, and they succeeded.”

“It’s a real accomplishment,” he added.