The Guam Islander Softball Association Guam Seniors 50 did it again!

The GISA masters came through, cashing in on huge hits and tight defense to claim their second world championship early Monday morning at the Senior Softball United States of America Original Tournament of Champions 2022.

Played at the Auburndale Sports Complex in Auburndane, Florida, the heart of Polk County, Guam showed up with with one thing on their minds - winning the championship. GISA, led by tournament MVP Keith Hattig, dropped the the Texas state champions, 20-4.

Ed Chaco and Vince Meno had the hot sticks while Troy Anderson and Lenny Neal made some awesome defensive gems.

Robert Meno was steady as always dealing from the pitching circle. Teammate Tim Aguon called it ‘an awesome performance’ by Meno in the circle.

"The guys had great energy going into the game," Hattig said after the championship. "Everyone did their part to contribute to win the ring and represent our island of Guam."

Hattig commended the teamwork, adding each athlete brought their A game to ensure a victory.

Maybe there were a few jitters, he said, but only for some, adding it didn't last long.

"Once we got started the energy was amazing," he said. "The guys all played their role – Whether it was baserunning or hitting – they all did what they had to do when they were called upon."

Winning the MVP award was the icing on the cake, Hattig said, adding it was more important to see the team win.

"It feels great to just have a great tournament and help my team win. I always play hard in all the tournaments I play," he said.

With Guam making a name in senior softball, Hattig said other teams across the country are definitely noticing.

"I think our Guam teams are even now more respected that we also can play with the best in the world," he said. "With the work our GISA guys put in, it just gets sweeter with the win."

With the win, every athlete gets the coveted ring and GISA automatically gets the opportunity to level up in their next competition - playing in AAA Division.

Hattig has said in earlier interviews that they'll be able to compete at the next level as well and the team, along with some new recruits, will be looking forward to the opportunity to pit their skills against the nation's best.

Before heading off to celebrate with the team, Hattig wanted to make sure they thanked all the people who made the championship possible.

"Wanna give all our GISA families and players from our 40s and 50s that helped prepare us for a chance to win a ring," he said, adding a thank you to the coaches and manager for all the work they've put in.

Hattig also thanked the sponsors – Bud Light, J. Goodman, Guam Visitors Bureau – for helping make the trip possible.

"Thank you all."

(Guam Sports Network and Daily Post Staff)