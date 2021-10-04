It had been four years since the Guam Islander Softball Association franchise won a Senior Softball World Masters Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the wait for another title is over.

On Sunday morning, Guam time, GISA 50s defeated Team Rehab, a squad from Texas, 20-4, in the Senior Softball World Masters Championship AA Division.

GISA 50s championship team included Wilton Acta, David Aguon, Peter Aguon, Tim Aguon, Troy Anderson, Manny Babauta, Ed Chaco, Joe Dibene, Herbie Hattig, Keith Hattig, Russell Maratita, Ed Mendiola, Gerard Mendiola, Robert Meno, Vincent Meno, Leonard Neal, Glenn Nelson, Ken Ray Paulino, Jose Perez, Joe Rivera and coaches Pat Alvarez, Paul Pangelinan and Jim Reyes.

“The teams, in this division, gave us a run for the money, but we just hit the ball really well,” Alvarez said.

Joining GISA and Rehab in the five-team division were squads from Canada, Las Vegas and Maryland.

In the top of the seventh inning, after GISA fielded the final out, a pop fly to Acta in left-center field, the team began returning to the dugout, but they had not yet realized they had just become world champions. Although GISA was the visiting team, the mercy rule had come into effect and the game was called.

“I knew that if they didn’t score, the game would have been over, but the rest of the team didn’t know,” Alvarez said. … “When they caught the ball and I yelled, ‘Guys, ballgame’s over, run-rule came into affect,' everybody just jumped, even the fans. We had like 100 fans.”

“I’d like to thank everybody that came out to support GISA and Guam, our island,” Alvarez said. “We did it! We are the only other nation outside the continental United States to ever win a ring.”

While Keith Hattig and Neal both hit a perfect 4-for-4, Alvarez described the win as a complete team effort.

“Everybody contributed in their own way. Everybody hit the ball,” Alvarez said.

“I’m giving the credit to everybody on the team. Even the people who were runners, and all that. It was a team effort. It wasn’t an individual win. Everybody did their roll.

“To score 20 runs against a good team that we played, it’s unbelievable, man."

Alvarez, who played in the tournament on the GISA 40s squad, shared that the win was made possible by hard work, sacrifice and dedication.

“We really, really practiced a lot,” said Alvarez, adding that, during practice, "the 40s were making them run, hitting the ball hard to them.”

“They played their hearts out, and they succeeded,” added Alvarez. “It’s a real accomplishment.”

Although winning the championship is a major accomplishment, the journey doesn’t stop with the ring. GISA 50s, by winning the tournament, will advance to the Triple A Division in 2022. But before they get there, they have been invited to compete in a qualification tournament in Florida, made possible after winning the 2021 title.

The 2022 Tournament of Champions will take place Feb. 9-13 in Polk County, Florida.

“Just winning this ring, today, we got invited to Florida in February for the Tournament of Champions,” Alvarez said. “Every time a team wins a big tournament, they get invited to Florida."